Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito recently treated after feeling ill

By Maureen Groppe USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, the court’s second-oldest justice and the recent subject of retirement speculation, was treated by a ​physician after feeling ill last month, the court confirmed on April 3.

CNN was the first ⁠to report that Alito was taken to a hospital ‌after attending a March 20 ​dinner in Philadelphia sponsored by the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group.

In a statement, a court spokesperson said that “out of ⁠an abundance of caution,” Alito agreed ‌with his security ‌detail’s recommendation to see a physician before making a three-hour drive ⁠home.

Alito was given fluids for dehydration before returning to his Virginia home that ‌night. He was ‌later “thoroughly checked” by his own doctor, according to the court.

The statement provided no further ⁠details about his health.

Alito, 76, has ​served on ⁠the ​court for 20 years.

His age and tenure are some of the reasons court commentators have recently speculated Alito, one ⁠of the court’s most conservative justices, may want to retire soon. Other potential factors include ⁠wanting to give President Donald Trump a chance to replace him while Republicans still control the Senate.

CNN reported that ⁠Alito has thought about ‌retiring but no decision ​seems imminent.