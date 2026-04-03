United now has a ‘base’ fare for business class and premium economy

By Eve Chen USA TODAY USA TODAY

You get what you pay for, and for travelers in United Airlines’ premium cabins, that’s about to mean more – or less – flexibility.

Just days after announcing their new “Relax Row” seating option for economy and checked bag fee hikes, the Chicago-based airline announced new fare tiers for United Premium Plus and Polaris on select flights. United Premium Plus is their premium economy, while United Polaris is business class.

Similar to United’s existing economy class fare tiers, these new base, standard and flexible categories will offer different perks at different price points.

“These new tiered options give customers more choice and make it easier to find a fare that includes the benefits they want most ,” United’s Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said in a news release Friday.Here’s what travelers should know.

When will this begin?

United’s new premium cabin fare tiers will be rolled out in select markets later in April ⁠and expand to other markets later in 2026.

Where will this be available?

The new premium tiers will be available on United’s transcontinental U.S. and long-haul flights, including both international and long-haul to Hawaii.

How much will it cost?

Pricing details have not yet been revealed, but base fares will be the lowest, with standard fares in ⁠the middle and flexible fares at the top end, offering the most perks.

What are ⁠the differences in United Premium Plus tiers?

United shared the following table to illustrate differences in the ability to pre-select seats, check bags, change or upgrade flights, and get refunds.

What are the differences in United Polaris ⁠tiers?

United’s new Polaris tiers are similar to Premium Plus, with another major difference: lounge access.

Will you get lounge access?

United has two types of lounges: United Club and ⁠United Polaris, with the latter only available at their airport hubs.

Travelers who book United Polaris base fares will have access to United Club lounges.

Those with Polaris standard or flexible tickets may access both United ⁠Club and United Polaris lounges.

Are there any changes to United Economy?

No. United’s basic, standard and flexible categories will not change for economy.

The airline said, “they will simply be displayed on United’s shopping pages in a new, clearer way.”