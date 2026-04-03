What to stream: Recent video game adaptations a galaxy of fun for the whole family

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

There are tons of video game adaptation movies, and even TV shows (“The Last of Us”) but they’ve tended to skew more adult – “Resident Evil,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Tomb Raider,” etc. Even the first “Super Mario Bros.” in 1993 was more racy cyberpunk nightmare than kid-friendly entertainment.

But in recent years, more video game movie adaptations have aimed for younger audiences, with colorful characters done as animated romps. So while you’re gearing up for “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” here are some more fun, family-friendly video game movies.

Of course, start with the 2023 film, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” made by the same creative team, writer Matthew Fogel, and directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. It introduces all the pertinent characters and is a quick, breathless 92-minute race through the Mushroom Kingdom. Stream it on Peacock.

For a similar vibe, check out “The Angry Birds Movie” (2016) and “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” The first film, written by “The Simpsons” writer Jon Vitti and directed by Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly, took the mobile game of slingshotting rageful avians at green pigs and turned it into an absurdist comedy masterpiece. Jason Sudeikis, Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Josh Gad and Bill Hader all contributed their vocal talents to the film, which is streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+. The 2019 sequel “The Angry Birds Movie 2” is available to rent on digital platforms.

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies have also been surprisingly delightful, with Ben Schwartz voicing the speedy hedgehog, and Jim Carrey giving a tour-de-force performance as Dr. Robotnik. Writers Patrick Casey and Josh Miller have delivered very funny scripts, with director Jeff Fowler handling the tone of these films, which are better than you might expect. Stream all three “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies on Paramount+.

While not based on a pre-existing game property, Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” (2012) brings a true love for the classic arcade game to the big screen. Directed by Rich Moore (“Zootopia”) with a script co-written by “Frozen” director Jennifer Lee, the film features a story where arcade game characters mix and mingle in the arcade off hours in the Game Central Station. John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Mindy Kaling and more all contribute voices to the various game characters, and the film wonderfully blends all kinds of animation styles to express each kind of game. Stream “Wreck-It Ralph” and the 2018 sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on Disney+.

Finally, if it’s good old-fashioned nostalgia you’re after (looking at those elder millennials), “The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!” animated series from 1989 is streaming on Prime Video and the Roku Channel. So pour yourself a bowl of sugary cereal, plant yourself in front of the boob tube and relive childhood for awhile.