Anthony Karis powers Gonzaga Prep baseball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 10, Cheney 3: Anthony Karis went 3 for 4 with a home run, triple, three RBIs, and the visiting Bullpups (5-3, 3-2) defeated the Blackhawks (0-8, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jace Vega led Cheney with two hits.

Ferris 13, Central Valley 3: Bo Johnson hit a three-run homer to cap off a nine-run second inning, and the Saxons (5-3, 4-2) defeated the visiting Bears (3-6, 3-3) in five inning in a GSL 4A/3A game. Desean Dunbar led CV with a hit, one run scored and one RBI.

Moscow 7, Clarkston 1: Dan Fitt struck out 11 batters in five innings, and the visiting Bears (3-2) defeated the Bantams (5-5) in a nonleague game. Morgan Bunch led Clarkston with one hit and one walk.

Lakeside 12, Pullman 5: Kyle Phillips went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs, a stolen base, and the visiting Eagles (5-2) defeated the Greyhounds (6-2) in a nonleague game. Rocky Karino-Evans led Pullman with two his.