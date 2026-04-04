At least 15 hurt after driver plows car into Louisiana parade crowd

By Jonathan Limehouse USA Today

At least 15 people were injured after a driver plowed a car into a crowd during a parade in Louisiana on Saturday, according to authorities and multiple reports.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies are investigating an incident involving a vehicle that struck pedestrians during a parade in New Iberia, a small Cajun town in southern Louisiana, about 30 minutes from Lafayette. As a result, “several individuals sustained injuries, some of which are believed to be serious,” the sheriff’s office added.

Louisiana State Police said they arrested the driver, a 57-year-old man, and charged him with driving while impaired, 18 counts of first-degree negligent injuring and careless operation, Reuters reported. Police said he is also accused of having an open container with an alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.

The incident occurred during the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival, with its organizers on Facebook sending well wishes and announcing that its Saturday night music programs will be canceled, including live concerts and alcohol sales, “in the interest of public safety.”

The festival typically occurs on Easter weekend and celebrates the Lao New Year, according to the organizers’ Facebook page.

“We are profoundly saddened by the news of the incident near the festival grounds,” the organizers’ post reads. “We are awaiting additional details from authorities as they become available. All security resources have been redirected to the scene, and we currently do not have security personnel available due to the circumstances.”

Organizers added, “We are praying for the victims and for their families during this difficult time.”

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms 15 people were injured

At least 15 were injured as a result of the incident, according to local TV station KATC News and The New York Times, both citing the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the incident, the crowd was gathered at a nearby intersection for the parade, KATC reported.

In a post on social media, Acadian Ambulance said that it transported 13 people to the hospital. Two of them were airlifted, the ambulance service wrote on X, Reuters reported.

In a statement provided to USA Today, a local hospital spokesperson said, “We are actively caring for patients who were transported to our facility, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, following the incident in New Iberia.”

The hospital added, “Our teams are focused on providing the highest level of care. Due to patient privacy, we’re unable to share specific details about individuals.”

The hospital did not say how many of the injured individuals it was treating or their conditions, calling the situation “dynamic.”

USA Today contacted the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 4 for information on the number of victims but has not received a response.

Louisiana governor makes statement

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he and his wife, Sharon, “are praying for all those affected, and are grateful for the first responders who have responded to the scene.”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill also issued a statement on Facebook, saying, “I’m praying for all those injured and impacted by this terrible tragedy and will be following up with responding law enforcement agencies to offer support.”

Contributing: Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Jonathan Limehouse, USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect