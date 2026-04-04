At least 15 injured after driver plows into a Louisiana parade

By Rylee Kirk and Hannah Ziegler New York Times

At least 15 people were injured, some critically, after the driver of a vehicle plowed into people at a parade during a festival in New Iberia, Louisiana, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody in connection with the crash, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said on social media. The crash did not appear to be intentional, the office said.

The crash happened near the grounds of the Louisiana Lao New Year Festival, a three-day new year celebration hosted by the local Laotian community, organizers said on social media. Festival organizers said they were “profoundly saddened.”

Fifteen people were taken to a hospital, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. It was not immediately clear how many people were critically injured.

The sheriff’s office said that some of the injuries “are believed to be serious.” It described those injured as “pedestrians,” but it was not clear if they were participants in the parade or spectators.

The festival said that remaining music programs scheduled for Saturday would be canceled. Organizers plan to reopen the religious services of the festival Sunday if there are adequate security resources.

Videos of the parade shared by the festival on social media showed floats and dancers moving down a crowded street. The parade was scheduled to begin at noon Saturday, with a concert and market slated for later in the evening.

It was also not immediately known what led up to the crash.

At least 10 ambulances responded, Acadian Ambulance said on social media. Eleven people were transported by ground transportation and two by air, it said in a separate post.

New Iberia is about 20 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.