Blake Lively reacts to dismissal of most claims against Justin Baldoni

Anthony Robledo USA Today

Blake Lively has responded to a federal judge’s decision to dismiss 10 of 13 claims she brought against her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

On April 2, Judge Lewis Liman in New York mostly granted — and in part denied — Baldoni and his codefendants’ motion for summary judgment, a bid to avert a trial set to ​begin May 18. Only three of Lively’s 13 claims — including breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation — against Baldoni may proceed to trial.

On her Instagram story April 3, the “Gossip Girl” alum thanked the court ⁠for allowing the “heart of my case to be presented to a jury” at the May 18 hearing. She said she appreciated the opportunity to “finally” ‌tell her story in full.

“The last thing I wanted in my ​life was a lawsuit, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continue to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others,” she wrote. “I hope the Court’s decision shows others that, as unfathomably painful as it is, you can speak ⁠up.”

In late 2024, Lively filed a California complaint alleging sexual harassment and retaliation ‌by Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath, which ‌was followed by a lawsuit filed in New York federal court and was the start of the ongoing legal battle. She also alleged that Baldoni and Heath participated in ⁠a retaliatory “social manipulation” smear campaign against her.

Lively urged the public to not dismiss the legal battle as a “digital soap opera” and condemned coverage casting the suit as “Celebrity Drama.” She said sensationalism is irresponsible ‌and aims to “keep you from seeing yourselves in ‌my story.”

“The physical pain from digital violence is very real. It is abuse. And it’s everywhere. Not just in the news, but in your communities and schools,” she continued.

Blake Lively’s lawyer responds to Justin Baldoni’s ⁠attorney’s remarks

Mike Gottlieb, Lively’s attorney, responded to the Baldoni attorney, Bryan Freedman, who told TMZ on ​Friday, April 3, that the defendants ⁠were not ​afraid of showing the truth and that “Neither Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath nor any of the other defendants have engaged in the sexual harassment of Blake Lively.”

In a statement also shared on Lively’s Instagram story, Gottlieb said Freedman does not understand the court’s “actual ruling.” He said Liman’s ruling that ⁠her state and federal harassment claims could not go to trial was due to “legal issues rather than an endorsement of the defendants’ conduct.”

“What the Court actually decided yesterday is that Blake Lively provided evidence to go to trial on ⁠her core claims: that she spoke out against what she believed was sexual harassment on the set, and suffered retaliation that harmed her reputation as a result,” Gottlieb wrote.

Baldoni’s attorneys, Alexandra Shapiro and Jonathan Bach, said in a statement to USA TODAY that they look forward to ⁠the trial and that, “We’re very pleased the Court ‌dismissed all sexual harassment claims and every claim brought against the individual ​defendants: Justin Baldoni, ‌Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, Melissa Nathan, and Jennifer Abel.”

“These were very serious allegations, and we are grateful ​to the Court for its careful review of the facts, law and voluminous evidence that was provided,” the statement reads.