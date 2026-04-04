Domestic violence suspect dies driving away from police

A man in Spokane County died on Saturday while driving away from police after a violent incident in a parked car.

Spokane County deputies responded to an active domestic violence incident inside a parked car around 11 a.m. Saturday on East Upriver Drive .

An adult woman exited the parked car near Boulder Beach, but the driver of the car drove away from police. Deputies pursued the vehicle because they had probable cause to arrest the suspect for 2nd degree assault.

The suspect driving the car lost control of the vehicle, crashed into an unoccupied parked car and into a tree. The suspect died at the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash. Upriver Drive is closed to traffic from the Minnehaha Climbing Rocks area west to Camp Sekani during the investigation.

Information on the suspects name and cause of death will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.