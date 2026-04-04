Mark Machtolf becomes winningest coach in program history as Gonzaga beats Pepperdine

From staff reports

Mark Machtolf became the winningest coach in Gonzaga baseball history on Saturday, surpassing his coaching mentor in the record book.

The Zags topped Pepperdine 4-3 in a West Coast Conference series finale on Coach Steve Hertz Field at Patterson Baseball Complex, giving Machtolf his record 638th win as Zags boss.

The 23rd-year Gonzaga coach has compiled a 638-542-2 record since succeeding Hertz, who went 637-627-6 over 24 seasons leading the Zags program. Machtolf spent 13 years as a GU assistant under Hertz, who retired from coaching in 2003 and handed the reins off to his top assistant.

Gonzaga (15-14, 6-3 WCC) won the last two games this weekend to take the series against Pepperdine (10-21, 5-4). The Bulldogs have won eight of their past 10 games.

The Zags got a quality start from sophomore left-hander Karsten Sweum (3-1), who struck out a career-high eight and allowed two runs on four hits and four walks over 5⅔ innings. Erik Hoffberg fanned four and gave up one run on two hits over the final 3⅓ innings.

The Bulldogs struck out just four times and outhit the Waves 12-6. Gonzaga tallied six doubles, two from first baseman Tommy Eisenstat. Outfielder Noah Meffert went 3 for 4 with a go-ahead solo homer in the fourth inning. Designated hitter Maddox Haley, the reigning national player of the week, per multiple outlets, extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a seventh-inning double.

• Late surge lifts Cougs: Washington State broke a tie with a three-run ninth inning and wrapped up a Mountain West road series with a 6-3 win over San Jose State.

The Cougs (14-16, 7-5 MWC) scored all of their runs in the ninth with two outs. Five straight WSU batters reached base after the first two of the inning went down.

WSU starter Luke Meyers allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts over six innings.