Seattle Reign leave Spokane unbeaten with scoreless draw to Denver Summit

From Staff Reports

After scoring first-half goals in each of their last two games, the Seattle Reign were held scoreless in a draw with Denver Summit FC on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Seattle, which concluded its three-game stand in Spokane undefeated, was outshot 18-13, as the Reign and Summit traded possession throughout the match.

The Reign, who posted 40 clearances to Denver’s 19, had the game’s first four shots in the first, seventh and ninth minutes.

Left winger Jessica Fishlock took the game’s first shot, and six minutes later created two scoring opportunities for Nerilla Mondesir and Emeri Adames. All three attempts, however, were blocked.

At the nine-minute mark, Seattle striker Maddie Mercado, who scored two goals in her last two games, had an opportunity that was parried by keeper Abby Smith.

In the 18th minute, Janine Sonis fired Denver’s first effort but it missed high and wide to the right.

After giving up three consecutive shots in the 18th, 20th, and 23rd minutes, Seattle revamped its offensive aggression and nearly scored off a counterattack. Mercado fed a sprinting Adames across center field, and Adames bolted down the open field but her effort was blocked by Smith in the 24th.

Fishlock followed with two attempts of her own in the 27th, but both were denied.

Denver responded with three more shots in the 29th and 32nd minutes.

Seattle began the second half with consecutive attempts in the 46th, 56th and 57th minutes before Denver put up its first of the second half at the 59-minute mark that was denied by Reign keeper Claudia Dickey.

The Summit outshot the Reign 8-0 between the 67th and 83rd minutes and upped their attack with 21 second-half touches in Seattle’s box. But the Reign’s 27 clearances and four blocks allowed Denver just two on-target attempts – three overall.

In the final five minutes, Seattle created multiple counterattack opportunities, but squandered the game’s last two shot attempts. A minute into stoppage time, Mercado missed a header to the right side of the 6-yard box. In the final seconds, Brittany Ratcliffe sent a ground cross to the middle of the penalty area, but nobody was there to pick it up.

Smith and Dickey notched three saves apiece. Summit defender Megan Reid led all players with nine clearances and four blocks.

Phoebe McClernon posted a team-high eight clearances, two interceptions and one block for Seattle. Meza added a game-best seven tackles for the Reign.

Seattle will face Utah Royals at 5 p.m. on April 26 at Lumen Field.