Spokane Velocity play to draw against Athletic Club Boise

From Staff Reports

BOISE – After a disappointing U.S. Open Cup Round 2 loss in penalties to Colorado Switchbacks (USL Championship) on Wednesday, the Spokane Velocity returned to League One play with a 1-1 draw with expansion Athletic Club Boise at Athletic Club Boise Soccer Stadium on Saturday.

Joe Gallardo scored his first League One goal – second across all competition – for Spokane in the first period. But the Velocity couldn’t prevent the second-half rally as it played on its back foot for much of the match to escape with one point.

Boise, which dominated possession with 68%, outshot Spokane 14-9. But the Velocity, led by Camron Miller’s nine clearances, registered 29 – 15 in the second period.

Boise and Spokane mustered a combined six shots in the first 20 minutes as they struggled to break through one another’s final third.

The Velocity’s first effort arrived in the 10th minute when newcomer Andrew Booth missed an attempt to the right of the frame.

Boise striker Tumi Moshobane responded with a strike from the left side of the box, but it was denied by keeper Carlos Merancio at the 11-minute mark.

Then, Medgy Alexandre, who signed with Spokane on March 25, fired a shot straight into Boise keeper Joseph Andema’s hands a minute later.

Moshobane missed a header in the 16th minute before the Velocity broke the scoreless deadlock in the 21st when Gallardo intercepted a pass from Andema and tucked the ball into the frame.

Derek Waldeck nearly doubled Spokane’s advantage off a corner kick in the 29th minute, but his shot missed to the left side of the box.

In the 35th minute, Boise almost converted an equalizer when Idaho native Blake Bodily crossed to an open Denys Kostyshyn in the 6-yard box. But Kostyshyn directed the header wide to the right.

At the end of the half, the Velocity’s defense was tested by an energized Boise attack when Jake Dengler and Moussa Ndiaye fired consecutive shots in stoppage time of the first half. But both missed and Spokane held onto its 1-0 lead at intermission.

But six minutes into the second period, Boise scored the equalizer.

After Merancio parried a Kostyshyn attempt in 50th minute, Fitch fouled Moshobane in the box. Merancio made the diving save to deny the penalty kick, but wasn’t quick enough as Right Wing Back Nick Moon converted on the rebound to level the game 1-1.

Spokane and Boise traded shots throughout the second half as the Velocity were held to zero on-target attempts. Boise had four.

In stoppage time, Merancio denied a goal from Bodily, which allowed Velocity midfielder Marky Hernandez the match’s final scoring opportunity. Hernandez, however, fired his shot high and wide to the left.

Bodily led all players with three chances created.

Merancio finished with five saves, and Alexandre led Spokane with three tackles.

Spokane (2-1-1) will be at home for the first time since March 21 when they face AV Alta on Tuesday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.