Spokane Zephyr fail to rally in loss to Dallas Trinity

From Staff Reports

DALLAS – The Spokane Zephyr surrendered three goals for the first time since February and failed to rally in a 3-1 defeat to Dallas Trinity at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

Sixth-ranked Spokane (6-9-8, 26 points) entered the match unbeaten in its last two games, as it continues to fight for one of eight available playoff bids with five regular-season games left. No. 4 Dallas (9-8-5, 32 points), which earned its first win since February, clamped down the Zephyr’s scoring leaders, Lena Silano (six), Tori Waldeck (three), and Ginger Fontenot (two) to seven combined shots – 13 total.

The Zephyr and Trinity exchanged early attempts in the third and sixth minutes. And neither side could muster another opportunity until the 14th minute, when Silano’s effort was saved by keeper Tyler McCarney. Just over a minute later, defender Kelsey Oyler surrendered an own goal, and Spokane found itself in a 1-0 deficit.

Samar Guidry fed Heather Stainbrook in the penalty box, and Stainbrook fired toward the center of the frame. Oyler attempted to block it, but it bounced off her foot into the back of the net.

Trinity dominated possession with 62.7% at half, and while the Zephyr struggled to take care of the ball, they did create five scoring chances including three shots on target in the first period.

Spokane failed to convert quality opportunities in the 35th and 37th minutes. Silano found a space from 20 yards away and curved an attempt but it was blocked by McCarney. Two minutes later, Silano stole the ball from three Trinity defenders and tapped it to Waldeck. Waldeck in the same spot, fired an on target shot that forced McCarney to leap and punch it away, resulting in a corner kick.

Spokane quickly found themselves down two goals three minutes into the second period.

Ally Cook subbed in at halftime and immediately fouled Guidry in the box in the 48th minute. Amber Wisner made the penalty easily.

The Zephyr struggled to maintain possession with a 39.8% rate and could not penetrate the Trinity’s defense as Dallas notched 28 clearances to hold Spokane to five shots on target.

The Trinity’s attack also didn’t give the Zephyr’s defense reprieve with 17 attempts including consecutive shots in the 58th and 59th minutes that were parried by Hisey, and the woodwork.

Sophia Braun fired an on-target strike that was punched away by McCarney in the 72nd minute.

Spokane found the back of the net in the 88th minute when Catherine Rapp, who entered the game after intermission, scored her first professional goal. Madelyn Desiano crossed to Rapp in the goalie box, and Rapp volleyed it in the center of the frame to pull one back.

But it wasn’t enough. Two minutes later, McCarney lobbed a pass past center field, and Jenny Danielsson beat the Zephyr’s back line, which was playing high up the pitch, to the ball, and Danielsson netted her first goal of the season to put the game away three minutes into stoppage time.

McCarney finished with four saves.

Oyler led the Zephyr’s defensive unit with four tackles and two interceptions. Haley Thomas added three tackles, two clearances and one blocked shot. Hisey had three saves for Spokane.

The Zephyr return to Spokane to conclude its season with five straight home games beginning with a matchup with first-place Sporting JAX on April 19 at ONE Spokane Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on Peacock.