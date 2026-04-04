Three-legged dog and cat inseparable at hospital are adopted together

By Kyle Melnick Washington Post

No animals at a Maryland veterinary hospital understood Blueberry’s new life better than Meadow – and vice versa.

Blueberry, a French bulldog mix, had her front left leg amputated this winter after she was found on the side of a road with punctures and a necrotic leg. Meadow, a black cat, had her left hind leg amputated a few weeks later when she arrived at the hospital with a portion of the leg missing.

They cuddled while they recovered. Soon, they chased each other on three legs, shared toys and rarely left each other’s side.

Last Chance Animal Rescue, the rescue organization in Waldorf where Blueberry and Meadow stayed, shared the duo’s story on social media last month. The post said the pair would need homes after Blueberry finished rehabilitation.

“Would we love to see them adopted together? Absolutely,” the rescue group wrote. “But most importantly, we want loving homes where they will continue to thrive.”

Many people wanted the best friends to thrive together. Last Chance Animal Rescue said it received thousands of adoption inquiries from across North America.

A couple from Fort Washington, Maryland, who own another three-legged cat, adopted Blueberry and Meadow last week. Blueberry, 1, and Meadow, about 9 months old, have continued to adjust to their three-legged lives at their new home, sunbathing together and sharing new toys.

“Fate brought them together, right?” Rachel Clarke, their new owner, told the Washington Post. “We don’t want to take them apart.”

Clarke and her partner, Kevin Tsang, said they have a weakness for three-legged animals.

In 2023, they adopted a cat named Cici who was missing her front left leg. Compared to the couple’s four-legged cat, Sherlock, Cici requires a few modifications.

While Sherlock sometimes jumps out of his owners’ arms, Clarke carefully places Cici on the ground so the cat doesn’t hurt herself. Sherlock can jump onto couches and beds, but Clarke added stairs for Cici to access elevated surfaces, and she placed gates on the stairs between her home’s first and second floors to prevent Cici from running down them.

While scrolling Facebook in early March, Tsang saw the post about Blueberry and Meadow, who came to Last Chance in December and January, respectively. The post described them as “three-legged survivors learning how to navigate the world again, side by side.”

Tsang, 34, and Clarke, 30, couldn’t resist. Clarke emailed the animal rescue in hopes of adopting them.

More than 2,000 people shared the Facebook post, so Clarke and Tsang weren’t optimistic. But Jamie Bazell, spokeswoman for Last Chance Animal Rescue, said Clarke and Tsang were a good fit because they understood how to raise a three-legged cat and could continue taking Blueberry and Meadow to the same veterinary clinic.

Last week, Clarke and Tsang left work early to meet Blueberry and Meadow, who were calm and welcomed pets. They chased each other around the room. Clarke and Tsang agreed to adopt them.

“They are so happy and joyful and just excited to be living life,” Clarke said.

After picking up Blueberry and Meadow on March 28, Clarke expected the pets would need to adjust to their new home. But they seemed comfortable by each other’s side, Clarke said.

Blueberry and Meadow have been sleeping in a guest room with a cat tree and a few beds because Clarke and Tsang want to gradually introduce them to Cici, 10, and Sherlock, 11. They often lounge on a light blue blanket atop a bed, basking in sunlight shining through a window. Other times, they sleep under the bed frame. It’s easy to tell when Blueberry is asleep because of her loud snores.

They enjoy playing with each other’s toys. When Clarke tosses a squeaky dog toy, Blueberry and Meadow both chase it. They also paw at a rainbow-colored string Clarke waves.

Meadow is swift on her three legs, but Blueberry appears to still be adjusting. She sometimes stumbles on sticks and rocks on her walks, Clarke said, but she quickly recovers.

Cici and Sherlock sleep on Clarke and Tsang’s king-size bed every night. Eventually, Clarke and Tsang expect Blueberry and Meadow to join and share their cuddles with their new family.

“They’ve been through so much already,” Tsang said. “But yet they still have so much to offer through their love.”