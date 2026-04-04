‘Under protest,’ raw dairy farm recalls cheddar linked to 9 E. coli cases

By Alice Callahan New York Times

For weeks, the Food and Drug Administration has been asking a raw-dairy farm in California to recall its cheddar cheese, which the agency has linked to nine E. coli illnesses in California, Texas and Florida.

On Thursday, the dairy farm, Raw Farm LLC, finally complied, though it said it was doing so “under protest” as it continued to deny its cheese caused the outbreak.

The recalled products, which include original and jalapeño cheddar sold in blocks and shredded original cheddar, have expiration dates between May and September. People should check their refrigerators for the recalled cheeses and throw them away, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised in a notice Friday. The cheeses have been sold nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market, H-E-B and other grocery stores.

It is rare for a company to refuse to recall products linked to an outbreak of foodborne illness when asked to do so by the FDA. In such cases, the agency can issue a mandatory recall, but it had not taken that step with Raw Farm.

“It was a standoff between us and them,” Aaron McAfee, the president of Raw Farm, said in an interview, referring to the FDA. He ultimately decided to issue the voluntary recall on the advice of his company’s lawyers, he said, to prevent further damage to the business.

McAfee estimated that the recall included 170,000 pounds of cheese, valued at approximately $1.5 million.

Federal health officials first announced the outbreak March 15. On Friday, the FDA reported that nine people had been infected with E. coli O157:H7, a dangerous strain of the bacteria that can cause severe intestinal infections, with illnesses beginning between Sept. 1 and Feb. 20. Three people have been hospitalized, and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. Over half of the illnesses were in children younger than 5, the FDA said.

Previous foodborne outbreaks have been linked to Raw Farm’s products, including a 2024 E. coli outbreak tied to raw cheddar that sickened 11 people. Unpasteurized milk sold by the farm was tied to a salmonella outbreak that sickened least 171 people, 22 of whom were hospitalized from September 2023 to March 2024. That outbreak was the largest to be connected to unpasteurized milk in more than two decades, CDC figures showed.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.