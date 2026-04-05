Chinese researcher dies after alleged questioning by feds

By Sarah Atwood Detroit News

DETROIT – Chinese officials are calling on the United States to investigate the death of a University of Michigan researcher after undergoing what they labeled “hostile questioning” by federal law enforcement.

The researcher, whom the university said was electrical and computer engineering research assistant Danhao Wang, died March 20. The university’s police department was investigating the incident as a “possible act of self harm,” said Melissa Overton, UM Department of Police and Public Safety public information officer, in an email.

“On March 19, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the University of Michigan Police Department responded to a report of a subject who fell inside the George G. Brown Building,” the emailed statement said. “A faculty research assistant was found after falling from an upper level and was later pronounced deceased.”

No other information was released by the police department.

Officials with the Chinese Consulate in Chicago and the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have released statements on X in the last week about the researcher and the events that led to his death. The officials claim he took his own life after harassment and interrogation from U.S. officials about his work with the university.

Wang’s death comes over a year into a crackdown by President Donald Trump’s administration on foreign influence at U.S. universities. UM came under particular scrutiny for misreporting the amount of money it received from the Chinese government, and at least five university students from China were charged by federal authorities with smuggling biological material into the U.S. and lying about it.

The Detroit News has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Chinese officials say researcher was ‘harassed’

Chinese government officials said Wang’s death was a direct result of harassment he’d received and the result of growing tensions between the U.S. and Chinese researchers.

“For some time now, the U.S. has overstretched the concept of national security for political manipulation and groundlessly interrogated and harassed Chinese students and scholars,” the Chinese Consulate in Chicago said on X. “These moves infringe on Chinese citizens’ legitimate and lawful rights and interests, poison the atmosphere of people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the U.S., and create a serious chilling effect.”

The post called on the U.S. to “carry out a full investigation, give the family of the victim and the Chinese side a responsible explanation, stop any discriminatory law enforcement targeting Chinese students and scholars in the U.S., and stop imposing wrongful convictions.”

An email from the Detroit News was left with the consulate Sunday afternoon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X on March 27 that the researcher had been subject to “hostile questioning” and the country protested these law enforcement actions.

The ministry did not immediately return an email for comment Sunday afternoon. Neither the consulate or the ministry directly named the institution or researcher.

‘Promising and brilliant

young mind’

Dean of Engineering Karen Thole told the university’s college of Electrical and Computer Science staff, faculty and students about Wang’s death in an email March 23.

“Dr. Wang was a promising and brilliant young mind, whose research into wide bandgap III-nitride semiconductor materials and devices published in Nature stands as a landmark, uncovering for the first time the switching and charge compensation mechanisms of emerging ferroelectric nitrides,” she said. “His loss is felt deeply not only by those who knew him here at the University, but also everyone who understands his potential to have contributed to breakthroughs in science that would have positively impacted people around the world.”

Assistant Vice President for Communications Paul Corliss said in an email the university does not typically release “broad, campuswide communications” when an employee dies. Instead, Corliss said, communication is “directed to those most directly impacted, ensuring colleagues and close community members receive appropriate information and support.”

Interim president testifies to Congress

Days after Wang’s death, UM interim President Domenico Grasso appeared before the U.S. House Committee on Education and Workforce to address concerns of Chinese espionage occurring within American higher education institutions.

Grasso said the university continues to improve background checks for foreign students and researchers, and has strengthened policies around sensitive material. He reiterated the university had no knowledge of the alleged crimes committed by Chinese students at the university.

Grasso could not answer how many specific research projects funded by the U.S. government that foreign students were working on when asked by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. He said foreign students were a crucial part of the university and emphasized the need for continued partnerships between UM and other countries.

“(Foreign students) come and enrich our campuses because they not only bring their intellectual power, but they bring different perspectives from around the world,” Grasso said. “It helps our researchers attack very different problems from different perspectives.”

Michigan congressman Tim Walberg, the committee chair, said after the hearing he felt the university had taken “significant action” to address federal concerns over foreign influence and espionage.