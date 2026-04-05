Congo is latest country to take third country deportees from US

By Antony Sguazzin Bloomberg

The Democratic Republic of Congo will join several African states willing to accept third-country nationals deported from the U.S.

The program will see deportees arriving in the central African country starting this month, the government said in a statement on Sunday. The U.S. will cover all the costs, it said.

“This stay is not intended to become a mechanism for permanent settlement on national territory,” the government said. “No automatic transfer is planned, and each case will be subject to an individual review.”

The step comes as Congo seeks U.S. support in getting Rwanda to adhere to the terms of a peace deal brokered by the Trump administration. As part of that accord, U.S. companies are investing in the mining of critical minerals in Congo.

The U.S., which is cracking down on undocumented immigrants, has approached a number of countries asking them to accept nationals from other countries that the U.S. wants to expel.

The U.S. has sent third-country deportees to African countries including Eswatini and South Sudan.

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–With assistance from Michael J. Kavanagh.