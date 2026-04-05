King Charles, William and Kate celebrate Easter without Andrew, family

Britain’s Princess Charlotte, left, Princess of Wales Kate, Prince George, Prince Louis, William, the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward and Princess Anne arrive to attend the Easter Matins service Sunday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, Britain. (Reuters )

By Taijuan Moorman USA Today

The royal family celebrated Easter weeks after turmoil for the monarchy.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children, attended the annual Easter church service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, weeks after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. Mountbatten-Windsor, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie skipped the service after attending in 2025. The king’s other siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, were in attendance with their families.

Dean of Windsor Christopher Cocksworth greeted the king and queen, who respectively wore a navy pinstriped suit and a red hat with matching coat.

Charles, 77, warmly welcomed his grandchildren, and Camilla, 78, who was handed a small bunch of flowers, wished the crowd a “Happy Easter” after the service. The king did not deliver an Easter message this year.

William and Kate made their first Easter service appearance since 2023. The family has celebrated privately since Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in early 2024. Kate, 44, wore a cream skirt suit with a matching hat, and Princess Charlotte, 10, donned a tan coat with brown trim. William, 43, and their sons George, 12, and Louis, 7, wore similar navy suits with light blue ties.

The former Prince Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, making him the first senior British royal family member to be arrested in modern history.

Charles, who stripped Andrew of his royal title in October, spoke out on his brother’s arrest, encouraging a “full, fair and proper” investigation.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” Charles said in the statement at the time, provided by Buckingham Palace. “In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

He concluded: “Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.”

William and Kate supported Charles’ statement.

The former prince has faced intense scrutiny over his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, has denied any wrongdoing and said he regrets the friendship; he has not been charged.

Contributing: Kim Willis, USA Today, and Suban Abdulla, Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Taijuan Moorman, USA Today

USA Today Network via Reuters Connect