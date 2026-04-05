Letters for Sunday, April 5

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Baumgartner not practicing what he preaches

In Rep. Baumgartner’s recent newsletter, he stated, “Nearly all of our wheat and many of our crops depend on predictable access to global markets, affordable inputs from abroad, and clear science-based rules … when trade policy becomes erratic, it is Eastern Washington farm families and rural communities that bear the cost.” I completely agree!

However, I’m left wondering, given these truths, why is he throwing his support behind policies that disrupt access to global markets, eliminate affordable inputs from abroad, and ignore science? How does cheerleading erratic and shifting tariffs help stabilize trade? Does Baumgartner not understand that his all-in attitude toward war in Iran directly contributes to increasing cost and decreasing availability of vital inputs (fertilizer, fuel, equipment, repair parts)? Does he just not care? How does fear-mongering about migrant workers help farms?

When will we have a representative that actually represents us, and lives up to their own words?

Jessica Adams

Colville

We’re not safer

Our representative in the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., appeared on national television, C-Span, at the end of March. He suggested that we are safer than we were weeks ago when the U.S.-Israel war with Iran started.

He has drunk Trump’s Kool-Aid.

We are not safer. We are in more danger.

The Middle East can blow up with military equipment and even nuclear bombs. Nearby countries are joining the war effort. Soldiers are put in harm’s way – on both sides of the conflict. Civilian populations in Iran and Lebanon and Palestine are experiencing untold casualties. We are creating enemies for generations to come.

The Fairchild Air Force Base located next to the Spokane International Airport has a refueling wing with planes heading to the Middle East helping in the war effort, and is probably a main target of opposition. It is more likely the U.S. will experience asymmetric warfare carried out by grievances of those sympathetic to Iranian, Lebanese and Palestinian rights.

And gas prices are rising fast. Food prices will increase substantially as the usual availability of fertilizer needed at this time of the year and diesel prices are increasing. Republicans are floating cutting healthcare subsidies to pay for the war.

We are worse off and more unsafe than a month ago.

Rep. Baumgartner should listen to his constituents in the 5th Congressional District and hold town hall meetings. He needs to work toward ending this war and negotiate opening the Strait of Hormuz now.

Nancy Street

Cheney

Vote for Kevin Fagan for Congress

Vote for Kevin Fagan. A young, knowledgeable, Gonzaga University graduate, and a person who cares for everyone.

Kevin will stand up for what he believes in. He believes in health care for all. He believes in respecting everyone. He will focus infrastructure needs in our district. He will work in Congress against those that profit from insider trading among members of Congress. He believes in America First. Not ambiguous wars that the current administration is currently using to distract from the Epstein files.

Kevin is widely different than the current representative. Our current representative bows to Trump and doesn’t stand up for farmers.

Vote for Kevin Fagan.

Stewart Bowmer

Spokane Valley

Same tired arguments fall flat

Even as thousands of Washingtonians are being forced off of their health insurance, Ramesh Ponnuru (“Medicare-for-all makes a comeback,” March 21) derides politicians who are finally coming to support the only sure, comprehensive solution to our health care crisis: single-payer financing, aka Medicare for All. Just as dozens of health insurance public relations departments have paltered for decades, Ponnuru reveals that single payer “requires tax increases!” What a surprise!

In exchange, a Spokane family’s overall expenses, stress levels and health care access difficulties will dramatically decrease, as their freedom from restrictive networks, medical debt and care denials greatly increases.

In eliminating commercial insurance’s useless administrative overhead, with its gargantuan profits, executive salaries and extreme lobbying and advertising expenses, substantial cost savings are guaranteed. While specialists might see somewhat lower paychecks, all doctors will be paid fairly with far lower expenses, and at higher rates than Medicare.

Ponnuru says long wait times are a problem in other countries, pretending they don’t exist in Spokane. Wait times actually have nothing to do with the financing system. British Columbia’s wait times are mainly caused by a doctor shortage, but that’s improving thanks to the hundreds of U.S. doctors fleeing to Canada, including B.C., where applications tripled last year. While labor union leadership has long favored single payer, more and more locals support it, including the Washington State Labor Council, because it will offer equally good coverage and remove health care from the bargaining table.

My advice to Ponnuru? Either come up with more serious original criticisms or present a workable alternative.

Cris Currie

Mead