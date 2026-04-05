Mariners try to regroup after Jo Adell’s unbelievable game | Notebook

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

The aftermath of Saturday night’s stunning 1-0 loss to the Angels where Jo Adell turned into Superman in the outfield, robbing Cal Raleigh of a solo homer in the first inning, Josh Naylor of a solo homer in the eighth inning and most notably J.P. Crawford of a solo homer in the ninth inning, was still being felt a little Sunday.

It was still trending on social media and the highlights were being replayed on MLB Network and even on the broadcast of other games. The Mariners didn’t try to ignore it. They just tried to move on while acknowledging the rarity of such a performance.

“I’ve never seen that before and we’ll never see that again,” Crawford said with a smile.

He wasn’t smiling after Saturday’s loss. He was angry and frustrated. He’d missed the opening homestand on the injured list and thought he had tied the game in the ninth when he launched a fly ball to the right field corner.

“I was more worried that it was going to hook foul,” he said. “And when I saw it was going to stay fair, I was like, ‘oh yeah, this is going to be sick.’ ”

Instead, he felt sick as he saw Adell sprint over to the short wall, leap up and grab the ball before tumbling over it. Crawford stood at first base with his hands on his helmet in disbelief and disgust. After the game, he was so angry, he left almost immediately.

Per the Angels and MLB, the three homer-robbing catches give Adell 10 for his career, tied with Kyle Tucker for the most among active players. Last season, Jacob Wilson of the Washington Nationals and Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres led MLB with four each.

But in an effort to keep things light and maintain perspective while also giving a hat tip to Adell for his performance, the large white board that the Mariners use for team meetings had a message written in big letters. It read:

“Game plan – Don’t hit the ball to Joseph Adell”

The unknown author did have a mistake in the otherwise understandable game plan. Jo is not short for Joseph. Adell’s given name is Jordan Scott Adell. But otherwise, it was a funny little greeting for players.

“That was something that’s never been done in a game before,” manager Dan Wilson said. “So you move on, flush it and come back today. We’ve got a chance to win a game, win a series, and I think that’s important.”

Donovan update





Third baseman Brendan Donovan was not in the lineup for the second straight day after tweaking his groin while running the bases Friday night.

Donovan took part in pregame infield and was expected to hit in the cage before the game, making him a possible pinch-hit candidate if needed. Wilson and Donovan had a long conversation on the field after the workout.