Motley Fool: Big brands can mean big dividend

Andrews McMeel Syndication

When a company is struggling is sometimes (but not always) a great time to buy its stock. That seems to be the case with Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL). The drop of around 23% in its stock price over the past year has pushed up its dividend yield to a recent 5.1%. Struggling companies sometimes reduce their dividends, but Hormel has been paying dividends for 390 consecutive quarters, since it went public in 1928, and it has increased its payout for 60 years in a row.

On top of that, the Hormel Foundation controls roughly 47% of the company’s stock, using the dividends it collects from Hormel Foods to further its philanthropic efforts. So that dividend is not very negotiable.

Why is Hormel struggling? Well, its portfolio of branded food products hasn’t been firing on all cylinders lately. That portfolio is still powerful, though, with names such as Applegate, Dinty Moore, Jennie-O, Planters, Skippy and Spam. Hormel’s brands hold the No. 1 or No. 2 position for market share in more than 40 categories. Its relatively inexpensive foods are also items consumers will turn to during difficult economic times, and this can bolster the stock during downturns that affect the rest of the market.

Hormel has brought back former CEO Jeffrey M. Ettinger as its new interim CEO in hopes of turning its fortunes around. Long-term investors may want to take a closer look at the company behind this generous dividend yield.

Ask the Fool

Q. What’s a hostile takeover? – T.S., Jackson, Michigan

A. When one company buys or merges with another, it’s typically by agreement, with the businesses sharing information and planning jointly. A hostile takeover is when a company (let’s call an example Oak Corp.) buys another (call it PineCo) against its will.

Here’s how that might happen: Oak sees value in PineCo and wants to buy it. (Companies whose share prices have fallen can be particularly vulnerable to being bought out.) Oak makes an offer to purchase or merge. If PineCo’s management likes the idea, it will advise shareholders to approve it. An acquirer typically pays shareholders in cash and/or shares of itself or the new merged company, sometimes even paying a premium above the target company’s current price.

However, if PineCo’s management rejects the proposal, Oak could issue a “tender offer” to buy shares from PineCo shareholders at a premium until it has enough shares to wield control. Oak might also set up a “proxy fight,” urging shareholders of PineCo to vote out members of their board of directors and replace them with management more sympathetic to Oak’s offer.

Recent unsolicited offers to buy companies include Elon Musk’s pursuit of Twitter and Paramount Skydance’s likely purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery. Past hostile takeovers have included Belgian-Brazilian beverage company InBev acquiring American beer brewer Anheuser-Busch and Kraft Foods buying Cadbury.

Q. What’s “shrinkage?” – M.P., Riverside, California

A. It’s a term commonly used in the retail world to refer to the loss of inventory. Some shrinkage is common and expected – such as that due to accidental breakage, administrative errors, fraudulent returns, shoplifting or even employee theft. The national average shrinkage rate is typically below 2%.

My dumbest investment

My most regrettable investment move? I bought 100 shares of the Royal Caribbean cruise line in 2008 at $8 per share. I was happy, getting dividends and a benefit for owning 100 shares when sailing on one of its ships. Then we all know what happened in 2020. At first, I held the stock, thinking the pandemic would end soon. Then the company suspended its dividend. I didn’t panic. But when it started scrapping ships – ships I had sailed on frequently and had crew friends on – I did panic. I sold at $75 per share, so I wouldn’t lose my investment. Look at it now. I lost faith that the industry would survive, so I sold. – K.P., via email

The Fool responds: Yes, the stock’s price was recently around $274 per share, but we still think it’s smart to sell when you no longer believe in a company or industry – why hold on if that’s the case, especially when there are always other promising investments available? Still, it certainly can sting when you see what gains you missed out on. You did sell for a sizable gain, at least! Also note that the stock has swooned recently due to the war in the Middle East, which might last quite a while.

(Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@ fool.com.)