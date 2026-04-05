Owen Martin scores twice, but Spokane Chiefs eliminated with 5-3 loss to Prince George in Game 6 | WHL playoffs

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Faced with elimination after losing the first three games of their Western Hockey League Western Conference first-round series against Prince George, the Spokane Chiefs extended the series two games with dramatic consecutive victories at the Arena on Wednesday and Thursday.

But on Sunday in northern British Columbia, the Chiefs’ magic ran out.

Dmitri Yakutsenak scored his first two goals of the playoffs and the third-seeded Cougars eliminated the sixth-seeded Chiefs with a 5-3 decision in Game 6 at CN Centre.

Prince George advances to face Penticton in the second round.

Owen Martin scored twice, giving him five for the series. The Chiefs were outshot 29-24 and went 0 for 2 on the power play, finishing 3 for 27 (11%) in the series with the advantage.

The Chiefs took the early lead 6 minutes, 40 seconds into the first period. Logan Wormald took a stretch pass from Coco Armstrong to set up a two-on-one with Martin, streaking on his right wing. Wormald got the defender to commit then he fed Martin, who snapped it past Western Conference first-team goalie Joshua Ravensbergen.

Prince George tied it with 21/2 minutes left in the frame when Yakutsenak recovered a rebound, positioned himself to use a defender as a screen and beat Chiefs goalie Carter Esler (24 saves) short side for his first goal of the playoffs.

PG got the game’s first power play early in the second when Nathan Mayes was called for boarding. The Cougars entered play hitting at 50% on the power play in the series and made good, with Kooper Gizowski’s slap shot from the right point beating Esler for his third goal of the series.

Martin tied it 2-2 a few minutes later, converting a weird bounce off the end board that ended up at the top of the crease.

With a little more than eight minutes left in the second, PG’s Riley Ashe came in on a two-on-one with Cody Funk, deked a defender and took the shot himself, sending a wrister past Esler to make it 3-2.

Yakutsenak sprung out on a breakaway 90 seconds later by defenseman Bauer Dumanski and scored his second of the game for a 4-2 lead.

The Chiefs were awarded a power play with a little less than five minutes left in the second but came up empty despite several close chances.

Later in the period Chiefs forward Gavin Burcar was injured by a direct knee-to-knee hit and had to be helped from the ice, but the referees missed the play and no penalty was called.

PG’s Kayden Lemire was sent off for slashing at 8:59 of the third, but the Cougars killed the penalty to keep it a two-goal game.

The Chiefs lifted Esler in favor of an extra skater with 3:58 to go, but the Chiefs only got one puck through to Ravensbergen in the first two minutes of the 6-on-5 advantage, then the Cougars’ goalie gobbled up a wrist shot from Sam Oremba from the right point with 1:48 left.

Chase Harrington sent a backhander on net, with Coco Armstrong crashing, with 51 seconds left but Ravensbergen was up to the task. Terik Parascak then scored an empty net goal with 27 seconds remaining.

Oremba, one of the Chiefs’ three 20-year-olds, scored with four seconds left.