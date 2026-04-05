Pope Leo tells world leaders to ‘choose peace’ in Easter speech

By Kate Perez USA Today USA Today

Pope Leo advised world leaders to end conflicts and turn to peace in his Easter address on Sunday in St. Peter’s Square, his first since becoming pope in May .

The pope’s speech came as the Iran war, which began in late February, continues to rage on in the Middle East. Leo has become an outspoken critic of the conflict, and he cited a passage from the Bible while speaking on Palm Sunday: “(Jesus) does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying: ‘Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: Your hands are full of blood.’ ”

The pope shared a similar sentiment in his Easter remarks, saying that people “are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent.”

“Let those who have weapons lay them down,” Leo added. “Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace!”

The pope’s message, known as the “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing, did not include mentions of specific conflicts, but put an emphasis on the idea that Jesus Christ was “nonviolent” in the story of Easter.

“On this day of celebration, let us abandon every desire for conflict, domination and power, and implore the Lord to grant his peace to a world ravaged by wars,” Leo urged.

The speech is the latest in the pope’s increasingly outspoken criticism of world conflicts in recent weeks, including decrying “atrocious violence” in the Middle East. Late last month, he made a more direct appeal, saying he hopes President Donald Trump is “looking for an off-ramp” to the Iran war.

“I will certainly continue to give this call to all leaders of the world, to say, ‘come back to the table for dialogue,’ ” Leo said on Tuesday. “Let’s look for solutions to problems. Let’s look for ways to reduce the amount of violence.”

Contributing: Reuters, USA Today’s Kathryn Palmer

Kate Perez covers national trends and breaking news for USA TODAY. You can reach her at kperez@usatodayco.com or on X @katecperez_.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by Kate Perez, USA Today

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect