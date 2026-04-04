Screenwriters Union and studios swiftly reach tentative deal

By Brooks Barnes New York Times

Moving quietly and quickly – remarkably so, given past rancor – the Writers Guild of America and entertainment companies reached a tentative deal on a new contract Saturday.

“Crucially, it protects our health plan and puts it on a sustainable path, with increased company contributions across many areas,” the guild said in a brief email to members, a copy of which was reviewed by the New York Times. The guild’s health fund has lost an estimated $200 million in recent years, leaving some members facing uncertainty around future medical coverage.

The guild’s negotiating committee unanimously agreed to the deal, the email said. If ratified, the contract would last four years, one year longer than has been typical. Studios had sought a five-year contract to lower strike risks and increase cost predictability during a period of rapid change for the industry.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of studios and streaming services, confirmed that a tentative agreement had been reached. “We look forward to building on this progress as we continue working toward agreements that support long-term industry stability,” the alliance said in a statement. It declined to comment further.

The Writers Guild of America, which represents more than 10,000 screenwriters, has traditionally been Hollywood’s feistiest labor organization. Contract negotiations with studios in 2023 were particularly drawn out and acrimonious, with the guild ultimately striking for 146 days. The action emboldened the actors union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, to call its own strike, bringing movie and television production to a near-complete halt.

In the end, studios agreed to a Writers Guild contract that included an increase in royalty payments for streamed content and guarantees that artificial intelligence technology would not encroach on writers’ credits and compensation.

This time, talks between the guild and studios happened at lightning speed, concluding nearly a month before the previous contract was set to expire May 1. With the global entertainment business reeling from widespread layoffs, a contraction in streaming spending, and an industry landscape reshaped by the last round of strikes, there was little enthusiasm among writers or studios for another costly standoff.

Complicating matters for the Writers Guild, employees at the guild’s Los Angeles branch have been on strike since mid-February. A prolonged contract dispute with studios would have demanded some of the administrative and logistical resources that the striking staff would normally provide.

Entertainment companies will begin contract negotiations with the Directors Guild of America on May 11. The companies must also finalize a deal with SAG-AFTRA. The actors union and the companies began talks for a new contract in early February and before pausing in mid-March so studios could focus on the Writers Guild.

The actors union said in a statement March 15 that the bargaining sessions had been “productive.” Contracts for actors and directors expire June 30.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.