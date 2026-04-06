74-year-old Loon Lake man dies in rollover crash

A 74-year-old man died after driving off U.S. Highway 395 and crashing into several trees before rolling into the woods Friday night, 3½ miles north of Loon Lake.

Brian J. Gilmore, of Loon Lake, was driving north in a 2008 Toyota Highlander at about 10:05 p.m. when he went off the highway, struck trees and rolled, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Gilmore, who was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.