After a life-saving transplant, Kyle Manzardo’s mother finally gets to cheer him on

By Zack Meisel The Athletic

CLEVELAND – In the second inning of a nondescript Cactus League game at Goodyear Ballpark during the dog days of March in Arizona, when every player itches to escape the desert and rush to the regular season, Kyle Manzardo smacked a three-run homer.

It didn’t mean much, other than to tack on a few cosmetic runs to the Cleveland Guardians’ side of the scoreboard in an exhibition game everyone would soon forget ever happened.

Well, almost everyone.

Sitting in the stands near home plate, Manzardo’s parents sprang to their feet and cheered. They had flown to Phoenix the day before, a Guardians off day. This was the first game they had caught on their trip. This was the first at-bat they had witnessed in person since his mom, Windy, received a heart transplant last summer.

And he socked a slider into the stratosphere.

In late March, Windy and her husband, Paul, made their next trek, a five-hour drive to Seattle from their home in Coeur d’Alene for the Guardians’ opening series against the Seattle Mariners. This season will be one with fewer restrictions and fewer worries.

Windy takes extra measures to stay healthy, but her new heart is cooperating, and her family is relieved. The last nine months have been one long exhale. For the first time, she’s watching her oldest son navigate his way through a big-league season without the specter of whether or when that life-changing phone call might come.

His early struggles (.067 batting average through nine games) aside, every swing comes easier now for Manzardo. The emotions he hadn’t even fully realized he was carrying have finally disappeared.

After a day spent flying across the country, Paul Manzardo walked into Progressive Field just as his son’s name was announced in the third inning of Game 3 of the 2024 ALCS. Five pitches later, Manzardo lined a heater into the right-field seats.

Manzardo put his head down, casually slapped hands with first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. and cruised around the bases at a leisurely pace that suggested the rookie had somehow been at this for years.

Paul prefers watching his son’s games in person; he feels helpless watching on TV from 2,000 miles away. Manzardo hit his first career homer Sept. 1, 2024. Two innings later, the broadcast showed a replay of Manzardo’s blast – or, at least, that’s what Paul thought, until he noticed a slight change in his son’s body language during his trot. Yes, he had homered a second time.

There’s one home run that, to his parents, stands out above the others. In mid-September 2024, Manzardo all but knocked the Minnesota Twins out of the AL Central race after he launched a fastball into the night, turning toward his own dugout and spiking his bat. Josh Naylor waited for him at home plate, arms spread wide for a bear hug. Manager Stephen Vogt even shed tears reflecting on the moment after the game. Vogt regularly reveals emotion, though. Manzardo does not.

“That was crazy,” Paul said. “That’s the most emotion I’ve ever seen out of him.”

Manzardo is as reserved, unfazed and laid-back a big leaguer as you’ll find. He inherited that from his mom, both parents insist. Paul describes her as having a relentlessly optimistic spirit.

As a cardiac nurse, Windy was perhaps uniquely suited to handle this experience. In November 2021, she experienced palpitations that lasted long enough to convince her to hook herself up to a monitor. She didn’t like what she saw. She headed to the emergency room.

“In all honesty, I think if I wasn’t a cardiac nurse, it may not have turned out the way it did,” she said.

Doctors initially thought she had a virus, but her condition kept worsening until she was diagnosed with cardiac sarcoidosis in May 2022. Her immune system was endangering her heart, and treatment led to a paralyzed left diaphragm and other complications.

One day in November 2022, her defibrillator kept going off, signaling her heart wasn’t right. She was airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash. That’s when doctors officially placed her on the donor waitlist.

In summer 2023, she fractured the T11 and T12 vertebrae in her spine during a physical therapy session and was limited to a wheelchair and removed from the waitlist until she healed. Even at her low points, her grousing amounted to a “little pity party for a few minutes,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have been like that,” Paul said.

Baseball has long been binding for the Manzardo family.

Paul, who grew up in Flint, Mich., and played baseball at Ferris State, attended Game 5 of the 1984 World Series with his brother. They sat in right field at Tiger Stadium, near where Kirk Gibson’s championship-sealing home run landed.

Paul obtained his master’s at the University of Idaho before getting into coaching and teaching at North Idaho College, where he has worked for 32 years. Manzardo’s brother, Marcus, graduated last year from Central Washington, where he played second base. Paul coached the boys at Lake City High School.

In Coeur d’Alene, Manzardo’s Little League team was always the Detroit Tigers. Jeremy Bonderman started the first big-league game he attended. The last one he attended as a fan, as a teenager, Justin Verlander pitched against the Houston Astros. Then, as a rookie in 2024, Manzardo made his major-league debut against the Tigers. A few months later, he was staring down Verlander from the batter’s box.

“The coolest pitcher I’ve ever faced,” Manzardo said. “His longevity is crazy.”

Paul ditched his Tigers fandom when the Tampa Bay Rays drafted his son in the second round in 2021. The Guardians acquired him in a trade in 2023, and Paul acknowledged it initially felt unsettling to put a Cleveland flag on display in the front yard.

Windy grew up in Clark Fork in Idaho’s panhandle, near the Montana line. She didn’t have much exposure to the sport. They once visited Paul’s parents in Elk Rapids in northern Michigan when the boys were young, and Windy suggested to her husband that they could drop off the kids each summer and enjoy a getaway on Lake Michigan.

“He’s like, ‘We won’t be able to do that,’” Windy said. “‘They’ll probably be playing baseball.’”

Their oldest, in fact, still is. The last few years, however, Windy couldn’t travel to watch his games without taking a life-threatening risk.

“I was kind of on lockdown,” she said.

If she ventured to Cleveland or any other city to catch a Guardians game, she had to receive permission from her doctors, who would temporarily remove her from the transplant list.

If they found a heart that matched, she had to hustle to the hospital in Spokane.

After three years of waiting, wavering and wondering, that’s precisely what happened.

The Guardians landed in Houston on the evening of July 6, 2025, carrying the baggage of a 10-game losing streak and a sports betting scandal. A season with World Series aspirations was disintegrating.

Manzardo checked his phone and saw a barrage of missed calls. He feared the worst before he pieced together what was happening.

They found a heart.

He checked into his hotel room and then returned to the airport at 4:30 a.m. to fly home to support his mom, who underwent a heart transplant July 8 in Spokane.

“Everything worked out so perfectly,” Windy said.

A doctor walked into Windy’s hospital room the day before the procedure and congratulated Manzardo on the Guardians’ snapping their losing streak.

The day of her operation, the Guardians sat 15 1/2 games behind the Tigers in the AL Central. That night, Angel Martínez deposited a game-winning grand slam into the Crawford Boxes at Daikin Park. The Guardians started to chip away at their deficit in the standings. They eventually completed the greatest comeback to win a division in major-league history.

Manzardo rejoined the team for a weekend series in Chicago after a few days at Windy’s side. He then returned for the All-Star break. Manzardo said he realized only after the transplant “how heavy that was” to endure for several years. Windy was discharged July 18, her son’s 25th birthday.

“He was able to go back and know I was stable,” she said. “I think he carried a lot of that burden. He’s a quiet kid. He doesn’t really say a lot, but I think, internally, he was worried about me. So I think it was a big relief for both of us.”

Windy has spent the last nine months on the recovery trail. She didn’t travel last season after her surgery. Paul would have driven to Seattle for the ALDS had the Guardians advanced past the Tigers in the playoffs. He no longer has allegiance to his childhood team, though.

No, it’s all about the Guardians, and that’s true for the few dozen friends and family members who trekked to Seattle from Coeur d’Alene for the series last week.

“It’s really cool for our town,” Paul said.

Manzardo, the first big leaguer born and raised in Coeur d’Alene, wasn’t highly recruited, but he thrived at Washington State and blossomed into a top prospect with the Rays.

Now, he bats behind José Ramírez every day.

His parents are most impressed, though, with how he’s handled what Paul terms the “roller coaster,” the constant dose of failure the sport feeds every player, not to mention the personal weight he carried the last few years.

“There are so many ups and downs,” Windy said. “As a mom, your heart feels them all.”