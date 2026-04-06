Cal Raleigh hits first homer, but Mariners quiet otherwise in loss to Rangers

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Cal Raleigh’s 12-pitch battle with Jacob deGrom in the top of the first inning ended with a baseball-sized comet traveling into the right-field seats, it seemed like the sort of moment that might unlock an inconsistent Mariners’ offense that has been either tardy or truant early in the season.

The solo blast was Raleigh’s first homer of the season. It came on a quality swing against a 99-mph fastball producing a blast that had a 108-mph exit velocity and traveled 418 feet per MLB Stacast data. It was a no-doubt blast against the Rangers’ ace.

So, did it spark the slumping middle of the order or ignite what has been a frustratingly inconsistent offense for a big night?

Yeah, not so much.

That was the only run the Mariners would produce and it was one of the two hits they recorded on Monday evening in what would be a disappointing 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Mariners have now lost three games in a row and five of their last six.

Raleigh’s battle against deGrom should’ve been inspiring. He fell behind 0-2 immediately, which hasn’t been uncommon in his slow start to the season.

The full sequence:

• Fastballl (97 mph) — called strike

• Changeup (89 mph) — foul

• Slider (92 mph) — ball

• Fastball (98 mph) — foul

• Changeup (90 mph) — ball

• Fastball (98 mph) — foul

• Slider (93 mph) — foul

• Slider (91 mph) — ball

• Slider (91 mph) — foul

• Fastball (98 mph) — foul

• Fastball (98 mph) — foul

• Fastball (99 mph) — home run

“I was just trying to fight,” he said. “Obviously, I fell in the hole 0-2, and just trying to put bat on ball there, trying to fight and not punch out. I was able to have a good long at-bat take some good pitches and put a good swing on that last one.”

In his first 11 games, he’s batting .146 (6-for-41) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI, six walks and 20 strikeouts.

“I feel like I’m getting there,” he said. “It’s not what anybody else wants to hear. Unfortunately, this is not the start I envisioned. But it’s a matter of how you respond to it. And over the last couple days, I think it’s been getting a little better. I’m starting to see it better, trying to get on time with the fastball.

A 4-7 start isn’t what he envisioned for the team either.

“It’s doing the little things and starts with offense,” he said. “We got off to a slow start there the first two games in L.A. and same thing here today. We’ve just got to create some traffic even when you aren’t hitting. You have to do the little things right and we aren’t doing that.”

The Mariners had just five hitters reach base over the final eight innings. None of them advanced to second base.

They never really threatened to score. And with the roof open at Globe Life Field on a cool evening, the park, which plays even more difficult for hitters that T-Mobile Park, felt cavernous.

“Offensively, the last couple nights, we’ve had traffic and it was not being able to get them in,” manager Dan Wilson said. “Tonight, we weren’t able to get much traffic going either.”

After Raleigh’s homer, the Mariners had 19 trips to the plate without getting a hit. In the second, Luke Raley worked a one-out walk, but was thrown out trying to steal second to end the inning.

With one out in the fourth, Julio Rodriguez reached on a throwing error by third baseman Josh Jung. But he never moved off first base.

deGrom pitched five innings, with the Raliegh solo homer as his only run and hit allowed, while striking out six and walking one.

In the sixth, Raleigh worked a two-out walk against reliever Jalen Beeks but nothing came of it.

Rodriguez got hit by a pitch from Jakob Junis with one out in the ninth. But Josh Naylor’s hard groundball to Burger at first base turned into a game-ending 3-6-3 double play.

Logan Gilbert gave the Mariners a quality start, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts. But allowing two runs, or really any runs, would prove to be too many on this particular evening.

“I can’t say enough about the job Logan,” Wilson said. “Did you know I thought he pitched extremely well for six innings again, a quality start for us. I thought he was very aggressive and put us in the position to win that game.”

After Raleigh had given him a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Gilbert gave the run right back to the Rangers in the bottom of the inning.

Wyatt Langford doubled into the left field corner with one out and scored on Corey Seager’s single to right field. Gilbert left a 1-2 cutter in the middle of the zone that Seager wasn’t going to miss.

“Just bad location,” Gilbert said.

After holding the Rangers scoreless for the next four innings, the sixth inning proved decisive. Gilbert retired Brandon Nimmo (deep flyout to right) and Wyatt Langford (strike out swinging) for the first two outs. But that third out proved difficult.

Swinging on the first pitch like always, Seager pulled a splitter into right field for a single. Gilbert got up 0-2 on Jake Burger and seemed poised for a strikeout to end the inning. Gilbert spiked a pair of splitfingers into the dirt that Burger wouldn’t chase. On a 2-2 count, he bounced a slider that ricocheted off Raleigh and into foul territory to allow Seager to advance to second.

With a full count, Gilbert went to the curverball. It stayed in the middle enough for Burger to hit a hard flyball to left field. Randy Arozarena took a few small steps in when the ball left the bat. He tried to recover and retreat quickly, but the ball carried just out of reach on his leaping attempt. Burger’s RBI double ended up being the game-winning hit.

“With Burger, it wasn’t the 3-2 pitch, I thought the 1-2 splitter could’ve been more competitive and the 2-2 slider was just bad,” Gilbert said. “That was probably the pitch to get back.”

It’s been a theme in his starts this season.

“Every game so far, I feel like — and I know ‘that’s baseball’ — but if you take two pitches and if they were a little better, it’s a different story.,” Gilbert said.

The losing outcomes have become a familiar story, but the Mariners expect that to change.

“I still feel really good about where we’re at as a team, Gilbert said. “I don’t think there’s a weakness.”

Donovan returns

When the Mariners finished their daily ground-ball work, Brendan Donovan remained at third base chatting with infield coach Perry Hill and asking questions – he’s always asking questions – to help be prepared for Monday night’s game vs. the Rangers.

Admittedly, he’s adjusting to third base, a position he played infrequently at the MLB level before being acquired by the Mariners.

The field turf infield of Globe Life Field presents some differences compared to T-Mobile Park and Angel Stadium, the first two fields the Mariners played on this season. Donovan appeared to be asking about the intricacies of when to give ground on hard-hit balls.

Once batting practice started, Donovan remained at third base, working on his prep step before every pitch and getting reads off the bat of the hitters, fielding the balls close to him. It’s the closest thing to a game rep off the bat. After being out of the lineup for the final two games of the series vs. the Angels, seeing something close to a gamelike ground ball was preferred.

Donovan tweaked his groin while hustling out a ground ball to second, lunging awkwardly for first base trying beat the throw. It sent pain up the inside of his left leg. Since Donovan had surgery to repair a sports hernia right after the end of last season, the Mariners’ medical staff didn’t want to take any chances. They pulled him from Friday’s game and opted to rest him for the next two days.

“He’s feeling a lot better,” manager Dan Wilson said.

With Texas starting right-hander Jacob deGrom, Donovan was inserted back into the leadoff spot.

In his first eight games this season, Donovan had a .370/.485/.667 slash line with two doubles, two homers and four RBI.

While Donovan returned to the lineup, shortstop J.P. Crawford was out of the starting lineup with Leo Rivas slotted in at shortstop.

Crawford, who dealt with shoulder fatigue and inflammation during spring training, was reinstated from the injured list before the series in Anaheim. He started all three games vs. the Angels. This was a planned day off for Crawford as the Mariners want to control his usage early on.

“This is just a normal progression coming out of an injury like he’s suffered,” Wilson said. “He is just getting his season started. I think we’re in a good spot with that. It’s just a chance for him to get a little bit of a rest today and get him back in there tomorrow.”

Looking back

April 6 was a pretty important day in Mariners’ franchise history. On this day in 1977, the franchise played its first game. The opening-night crowd of 57,762 that filled the Kingdome is a record that won’t be broken. The Mariners lost 7-0 to the California Angels.