Easter egg hunters reportedly come across possible human skull in Long Beach

By Jasmine Mendez Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Authorities were investigating after the discovery Sunday afternoon of possible human remains at a Long Beach park as visitors gathered to celebrate Easter.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call around 5 p.m. at DeForest Park after a possible small skull was found by someone searching for Easter eggs in the area, KTLA 5 reported.

The Police Department did not provide further details Sunday night on who made the gruesome discovery.

Further information about the possible remains, including how long they had been at the park, was not immediately available.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office responded to the scene following the discovery, police said. The investigation is ongoing.