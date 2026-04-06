Idaho Catholic diocese launches program to recruit priests amid shortage

By Lisa Ormond FāVS News

In the state of Idaho, Catholic priests are a precious commodity especially when the number of converts is steadily rising but the supply of priests in the pipeline ready to meet this growing demand is lagging.

The Catholic Diocese of Boise shared publicly last week about its record numbers of people coming through its church doors. The Diocesan Office of Development sent an email to approximately 227,000 Idaho Catholics sharing a message from Bishop Peter F. Christensen that celebrated the “notable growth” and acknowledged “something was going on.”

Realities faced

In Idaho, the good news of a growing church body is certainly welcomed by those involved in on-the-ground vocations recruitment. However, these increases bring to light the hard truth that without more priests shepherding the Lord’s flock in local parishes, challenges may lie ahead in meeting the demands.

“The situation is rather dire in terms of our need for priests here,” said the Rev. Nelson Cintra, 40, the Parochial Vicar at the Lady of the Valley parish in Caldwell. In February, he was appointed to the new position of priesthood “Vocations Promoter” by Bishop Christensen, and Cintra is now launching a full-scale program to foster young men interested in serving God.

According to a 2025 end year report compiled by the Diocese’s Office of Development, Idaho has 107 parishes, stations and chapels statewide served by approximately 90 priests.

Dianna Decker is the president of Serra Club of North Idaho, an organization of about 40 Catholic men and women, who promote and support priesthood and religious life vocations across the entire state. She has been its leader since inception 10 years ago.

She said fostering young men to become priests is at a “crisis crossroads” in the gem state.

“Serra Club has always promoted vocations, but we’ve always had to do so on our own,” she said. “But to have the Diocese finally moving ahead and creating a network of support for these young men interested in the priesthood is crucial for the Idaho church to survive.”

Keeping hopeful

According to Decker, Cintra’s “desire and devotion” makes him the right priest for the job.

“Father Cintra is on fire for vocations,” she said. “He was ordained four years ago and is a great priest who is humble, pious and energetic.”

Decker reported Idaho has nine seminarians in its priest pipeline, which includes five men within two years of completion, one in the middle of his program and three just getting started.

She also explained there is a 50% dropout rate for seminarians in Idaho and across the country, which is an “ominous hurdle” for priest development in today’s societal culture.

“We have got to get more motivated young men in the priesthood pipeline,” she said. “Idaho is easily five years behind in recruitment of what we need. With the average time of seven years for in-formation to priestly ordination, it places a serious hardship on our existing overworked priests.”

A statewide kick off

and meet up

Upon his appointment, Cintra wasted no time hitting the recruitment road, embracing his new mission with determined spirit.

“In short, my job is to encourage, inspire and develop interested men to take steps to apply for the seminary and continue their walk towards priesthood,” Cintra said.

Forging a path forward is his laser focus. But the bottom line certainly wasn’t all he cared about.

“More importantly, I want to create relationships and do stuff that guys want to do in the context of teaching virtue, how to pray and how to develop a relationship with God,” he said.

Cintra recently wrapped up a two-month mini-tour across the state, hosting a series of information events called Navigation Nights in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Cottonwood and Coeur d’Alene. More field visits are planned this year.

“Lots of guys attended and a buzz was generated,” Cintra said.

He invited and welcomed men ages 12-18 and their families to meet up for faith, fellowship and fun. Cintra offered a personal, two-hour get together that included sports games, dinner, a rosary procession, resource sharing, a presentation and Q&A.

Spotlight on one field visit

The Coeur d’Alene Navigation Night on March 4 had 16 men attend from six different North Idaho parishes ranging in age 12-18.

Lots of information was shared, but what the young men seemed to like most were the sports games, the spiritual activities like the outdoor, nighttime rosary procession and connecting with Cintra himself on a personal level.

The evening received rave reviews.

Ethan West, 13, of Sandpoint, said he had “a fun time,” but one specific activity left a lasting impression on him.

“I really felt something different saying the rosary tonight,” he said.

His Sandpoint friend Thomas Buckmelter, also 13, had nothing but positives to share about his experience. “I liked doing basketball and Dodgeball. And, I liked doing the rosary outside.”

Several of the young men’s dads stayed, too, and participated in the games and activities along with their sons. Cameron Edman, a Coeur d’Alene’s St. Thomas the Apostle parish member, was one of them. He brought his oldest son, 12-year-old Gabe, to the event.

“We want to be here to encourage and do whatever we can within our family to support priesthood (and marriage) for our children and our faith,” Edman said.

Nicolas Buckmelter, Thomas’s dad, added his perspectives.

“I thought it would be nice to meet another priest and at least start thinking about vocations,” Buckmelter said. “It was good for Thomas to be introduced to priesthood and also to be around other Catholic boys who shared our worldly values. The food, games and friendship were great, too.”

Decker said having family support and involvement is essential to foster a religious life option for men.

“We have to promote vocations in the family,” she said. “Parents are the first exposure of the Catholic faith. They help culminate that love of the Lord and to serve.”

A culture of inclusion

and support

Cintra’s travels these past months to local parish communities opened doors and conversations, which he sees bearing fruit long-term.

“At this point, my estimation is there are about 140 guys around the state who, if asked to raise their hands if they have an interest in priesthood, would do so,” Cintra explained. “We are identifying guys who are self-selecting to the priesthood and supporting their exploration journey of that desire.”

One of Cintra’s strategic pillars for priest cultivation is to establish the Sons of St. Joseph, a year-round, priest-focused program with two cohorts: one for “younger brothers” (ages 13-18) and a second for “older brothers” (19+).

“There currently is no track or dedicated effort available to these men into seminary,” Cintra said.

It’s his and the Diocese’s goal to change that by offering one-on-one priest connection and engagement and a fellowship community.

“I have a love for adventure, for the outdoors and for working with youth,” said Cintra. “I also have a background in sales and fundraising along with skills in galvanizing folks to do things.”

Sons of St. Joseph will include weekly gatherings and study, fraternal activities such as sports, camping and backpacking, seminary visits, silent retreats and more. It launches statewide May 1.

Cintra expects to make tweaks as he goes along, but he admitted its success doesn’t solely rest in his hands.

“God willing, it will all come together.”

What’s to come

Christensen has set a goal of growing the number of seminarians in the Diocese of Boise to a consistent pool of 20 men in formation.

Knowing this, Father Cintra expects “for the foreseeable future” he will proactively forge relationships and guide men spiritually, which brings him much joy.

“I have a real love for the priesthood. It’s the best. Every week I’m surprised by something wonderful,” he said. “I really believe in what I’m selling.”

For him, his faith gives him what he needs to walk this unknown path ahead.

“I am in full confidence of God’s singular love for me personally and of my identity of being his beloved son,” he said. “That is what I want and hope these young men will also discover is the case for each of them.”

This story was written in partnership with FāVS News, a nonprofit newsroom covering faith and values in the Inland Northwest.