Neurocrine to buy Soleno Therapeutics for $2.9 billion

By Gerry Smith Bloomberg

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. agreed to buy Soleno Therapeutics Inc. for $2.9 billion to gain access to a drug for a rare disorder that causes patients to have insatiable appetites.

The biotechnology company will pay $53 per share for Soleno, a 34% premium to its closing share price Thursday, using cash on hand and some pre-payable debt. Both company boards have approved the transaction, which is expected to close within 90 days.

The acquisition will bolster Neurocrine’s portfolio of drugs for endocrinology and rare disease, which include Ingrezza for the involuntary movements caused by tardive dyskinesia and Crenessity to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a hormone disorder. It will get Soleno’s once-a-day pill Vykat XR for hyperphagia, which treats the extreme hunger that develops in people with Prader-Willi syndrome.

Soleno shares surged as much as 33% when markets opened Monday in New York. Neurocrine fell 4.8%.

Prader-Willi is a rare genetic disorder that causes patients to have compulsive food-seeking behavior. Parents often are forced to lock their refrigerators to prevent their children from binge-eating. The condition affects about 10,000 people in the US, according to Neurocrine.

Vykat won US approval in March 2025. It generated $190.4 million in revenue last year.

“It’s a little surprising” that Soleno would sell itself at this price, Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said, noting that Vykat is on pace to generate about $400 million a year. “It seems to us like Neurocrine is getting a good deal,” he wrote to investors.

Cantor analyst Kristen Kluska also said the deal valuation is low relative to the potential for Vykat sales in the US.

On a call with analysts, Neurocrine executives said they believe Vykat can eventually generate more than $1 billion in annual sales.

It’s currently being reviewed by European regulators, though Neurocrine executives said they don’t plan to launch it there anytime soon. That’s because the company is focused on the drug’s US business, they said, and not because of Trump administration policies that may require companies to launch new medicines for the same prices in the US as they do abroad. The policy could lead drugmakers to withhold launching new drugs in Europe because they’d have to lower their price in the US.

Neurocrine’s financial adviser is Goldman Sachs & Co. and Cooley LLP is its legal adviser. Centerview Partners and Guggenheim Securities are serving as Soleno’s financial advisers, while Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati is the company’s legal counsel.