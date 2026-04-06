Nolan Wohl, Braxxton Barker power offense for Ridgeline in doubleheader; Marco Longo pitches no-hitter for University | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school baseball action from the Greater Spokane League.

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 11-18, Central Valley 1-0 (5): Nolan Wohl went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs in Game 1 of the visiting Falcons’ (6-4, 5-2) doubleheader sweep of the Bears (3-7, 3-4). Tyson Blake hit a home run for CV.

Braxxton Barker went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs in Game 2. Tyson Blake, DeSean Dunbar and Jordan McKinney had one hit apiece for Central Valley.

Lewis and Clark 6-10, Cheney 1-3: Hendryk Steele led the offense in Game 1 with two hits and the visiting Tigers (2-8, 2-5) swept a doubleheader against the Blackhawks (0-10, 0-6). Kaden Rasmussen had two hits for Cheney.

In Game 2, Mack Dowling went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases. Jace Vega led Cheney with three hits.

University 2-10, Mead 0-0 (5): Marco Longo tossed a complete game no-hitter in Game 1 and the Titans (9-1, 7-0) swept the visiting Panthers (4-5, 2-5) in a doubleheader. Luca Longo led U-Hi with three hits, one run scored and two stolen bases.

In Game 2, Luca Longo, Lucius Spielman and Easton Buie had two hits apiece. Marco Longo drove in three runs for U-Hi.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Ferris 2: Anthony Karis, Jacob Wilson and Jackson Mott had two hits and one run scored apiece and the visiting Bullpups (7-3, 5-2) defeated the Saxons (5-4, 4-3). Eamonn Keaton led Ferris with two hits.

Mt. Spokane 6, Shadle Park 2: Braden Parker drove in three runs and the visiting Wildcats (6-4, 6-1) defeated the Shadle Park (3-6, 1-6). Logan Carlson and Matthew Pugh each scored a run for Shadle Park.

Nonleague

Bonners Ferry 7, North Central 6: Keenan Mass went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and the Badgers (4-7) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (3-7). Nicholas Elliott scored three runs and stole three bases for North Central.