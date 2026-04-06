Seattle Kraken’s backslide continues in 6-2 loss to Winnipeg Jets

Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The Winnipeg Jets scored on each of the game’s three power plays and went on to rout the spiraling Kraken on Monday night.

For the second time in a week, the Kraken’s penalty kill was dinged three times in a 6-2 loss. It has killed five of 12 opportunities over the past three contests and allowed at least one goal in each.

The power play hasn’t been able to help Seattle keep up. The Kraken man advantage is scoreless in eight tries over the past week. The Jets didn’t give the Kraken a single opportunity on Monday.

The Kraken have dropped five straight games and nine of 10. Regulation losses to the Utah Mammoth and Chicago Blackhawks last week effectively torpedoed the Kraken’s slim playoff chances. With six games left, they would basically need to win out and get help from the many teams above them, including Winnipeg.

The Kraken aren’t mathematically eliminated yet, but barring a sports miracle, that day is coming soon. Though they spent most of the season solidly in the playoff hunt, they entered the Jets game six points behind the cutoff and with the 32-team league’s fifth-lowest point total.

“Obviously, we’re all pretty frustrated with the way things have gone the past month and a bit,” forward Jared McCann said. “We’re gonna stick together and we’re gonna stay as a team.”

You can tell the circumstances are truly dire because the Kraken’s top defensive pairing, Adam Larsson and Vince Dunn, split up for a non-injury reason for the first time in just over four years. Head coach Lane Lambert has scrambled his forward lines over and over, but nothing is working, so he came for the seemingly inseparable duo. Neither of Lambert’s predecessors at coach went that route while the Kraken floundered each of the past two seasons.

Larsson started out with Ryker Evans and Dunn gave it a whirl with Cale Fleury. Original Kraken player Jamie Oleksiak was a healthy scratch.

Philipp Grubauer started the game in net and made 15 saves before leaving with an apparent injury. Joey Daccord came in cold during the second period, soon after the Kraken went down 3-1.

Grubauer slid over to try and deny the Jets’ third goal and appeared to be in some pain afterward. He stayed in, froze a puck and went to the bench while Daccord looked on, seemingly trying to figure out whether to put his gear on.

Grubauer did not return to the game, even to back up Daccord. Lambert offered no update regarding the 34-year-old German Olympian, who is enjoying a bounce-back season.

Daccord was last in net for Seattle’s 6-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. Lambert called out Daccord’s performance, unprompted, in his way.

“You can say what you want to say — I think there’s some saves that we needed tonight, and we didn’t get them,” Lambert said.

Daccord made 10 stops in Winnipeg. This likely upset Seattle’s goalie rotation during a back-to-back. The Kraken will travel to Minnesota for a game Tuesday night, and unless they want to send Daccord out again, Matt Murray could see his first action since Nov. 15. The Kraken’s third goalie suffered a lower-body injury around that time, and an expected six-week recovery time turned into nearly four months.

Grubauer kicked off his abbreviated performance by stopping Mark Scheifele on a breakaway, then diving on the follow-up.

That allowed Kraken captain Jordan Eberle to open the scoring. He did almost a full lap of the Jets net with the puck. Eberle attempted a wraparound, snatched the puck back, drifted to the other side of the slot and scored.

Eberle leads the Kraken in goals (25) and points (53), despite scoring three times since the start of March — a span of 17 games.

Forty-seven seconds into a Berkly Catton penalty, a point shot bounced off the glass behind Grubauer. Usually it would drop to safety, but this time the Kraken caught a bad break. It bounced straight back over the net to Jonathan Toews, who tied the game at 1.

“We’re not getting the breaks, but you make your own breaks too,” Lambert said. “… We’ve got to stop the bleeding.”

A Fleury blast hit the goalpost during the second period. Gabriel Vilardi and Kyle Connor built up Winnipeg’s lead on the power play.

“I think it’s a question of confidence, too, when you’re just thinking about killing (the penalty) instead of being on your heels, trying for them not to score,” penalty killer Freddy Gaudreau said. “It’s two different mentalities.

“Once they’ve scored once, maybe it’s tougher to get back into that (first) mentality after.”

Seattle was outshot 13-4 during that second period. McCann got the Kraken within a goal in the third, but Brad Lambert — Jets forward, former Seattle Thunderbird and nephew of Lane, the Kraken’s coach — put an end to any comeback hopes, making it 4-2 Winnipeg.

It almost certainly wasn’t going to make a positive impact, but the Kraken pulled Daccord for the extra attacker before Vladislav Namestnikov scored into the empty net.

“We have to find a way to be professionals here and show up and play to the best of our abilities, no excuses,” Lambert said. “And that’s about personal pride.”

Kraken forward Ryan Winterton returned to the lineup after missing nearly three weeks. His older brother, Jacob, passed away following a cancer battle on March 24 at just 25 years old.