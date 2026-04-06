‘These wonderful people moved us along the way’: The 40-plus year volunteers who’ve made Bloomsday possible year after year

Jane and Ronald McDonald stand in front of a quilt depicting the prior race shirts during the 2024 Bloomsday. (Courtesy of Jane and Ronald McDonald)

Lampposts swaying from the stampede of runners sprinting across the Monroe Street Bridge, a red Volkswagen bug trapped by the sheer volume of people at the finish line and the blistering heat – these are the things Jane McDonald remembers most from the 1978 Bloomsday.

She and husband Ronald McDonald remember the buckets of ice that dumped on them as they neared the finish line, which at that time, was on the Monroe Street Bridge. Because the race started at noon and not 9 a.m. like it does today, the McDonalds remember sweating profusely during the 7.5 -mile odyssey.

“Once you get out there, you find somebody. ‘I’m gonna beat that guy, right?’ ” Ronald, 79, said. “But you have to be really careful, because you can spoil the whole experience for yourself or others if you get too anxious about your PR and not just enjoy the mass of humanity out there.”

It was that mass of humanity and the energy exuding from it that led the McDonalds to want to volunteer at Bloomsday for the next five decades.

Their first volunteer opportunity occurred in the same year they raced. When the couple went to pick up their race numbers, they saw their friends were helping out.

“They expected a small crowd, but they got a huge crowd,” Ronald said. “Much bigger than the first year, and they were swamped. And they said, ‘You want to help?’ And we said, ‘Sure, why not?’ And that’s how it started in 1978.”

The McDonalds passed out race numbers up until the starting gun fired. They said the numbers they handed out in 1978 were considerably different from modern Bloomsday bibs. Jane said the bibs were more like luggage tags that attached to a person’s body by “a little string.”

After a few years of volunteering at check-in, Jane McDonald was asked to manage the Bloomsday wheelchair prologue. The 1-kilometer event occurred the day before Bloomsday with the intent of determining which wheelchair racers were the fastest so they knew where to seed them Sunday.

“Jane ran that, and I was her minion,” Ronald said.

Waking up at 6 a.m., coordinating 80 volunteers, designing the prologue course and splitting the wheelchair racers from the folks meandering around the Centennial Trail is no easy feat. Regardless, it was a job the pair thoroughly enjoyed for 27 years, until COVID struck.

During the pandemic, Jane volunteered with dozens of others to fold shirts, organize bibs and then mailed those items to virtual participants. After COVID, the couple helped with number check-in, while still dispensing shirts out to virtual runners.

The pair knew each other in grade school, but really fell for each other during their time at North Central High School. Ronald, who’s four days older than Jane, said his wife was a “goody two shoes” back then, while he was “a struggling juvenile delinquent.” Despite their differences, the two quickly discovered they enjoyed each other’s company.

“Fifty-seven years later, we still like each other’s company,” Jane said.

Ronald spent 27 years working as a machine operator, fabricator and lead man for Columbia Lighting until the company closed its doors in 2008. Jane, meanwhile, worked at Northwood Middle School, Mead Middle School and Jenkins Junior High in Chewelah for 30-plus years. Even with their respective occupations, the desire to spend quality time with their family, and their involvement in several outdoor clubs, including the Spokane Nordic Ski Association, the McDonalds have always blocked off time in April and May for Bloomsday.

“The technology in Bloomsday changed from the dark ages to the Middle Ages to really high tech now,” Jane said. “And these wonderful people moved us along the way.”

Both cited the camaraderie of the volunteers and the infectious energy of the runners as reasons for continuing to volunteer at Bloomsday year after year. That, and they get the opportunity to visit with their fellow volunteers, many of whom they consider close friends.

Network of friends

For many, the path to volunteering began by knowing friends who were already chipping in time and effort towards making Bloomsday a success story. Patti Bailey, who first volunteered in 1987, is a perfect example.

Bailey ran a couple of Bloomsdays starting in 1982 with her friend and Spokane Valley neighbor, Maria Trunkenbolz. But when Trunkenbolz started pitching in, it didn’t take long before she became head of the check-in section. With approximately 1,200 volunteers to manage over Thursday, Friday, Saturday and the day of the race, Trunkenbolz decided to rope in her good friend.

Instead of the convention center where check-in is currently located, a then 31-year-old Bailey put tote bags together and gave out race numbers at the downtown YMCA in 1987.

“I really don’t remember much about that except being behind a curtain and filling up bags and handing them out the side,” Bailey said. “That’s all I remember. We had to put pins and stuff in a bag and hand them out. And it was just pandemonium.”

Bailey had to pack bags with paperwork, gift items from sponsors, runners instruction sheets, advertisements, coupons and different products that Bloomsday wanted racers to have. Today it’s much easier and more organized, as competitors just need their numbers, pins and then they can make their way towards the trade show.

After running the check-in side-by-side for decades, the onset of the pandemic shook things up. Once the frenzy of the virus subsided, Trunkenbolz decided to phase out and let Bailey be the star of the check-in show.

“I think 40 years might be enough,” she said.

And they’re off

Bob Crabb believes 40 years of volunteering isn’t nearly enough. While he spent some years working the start line, Crabb is known for something else – shooting the gun at the beginning of the race.

When he first started sounding off shots in 1987, Crabb decided he wanted to do it in style.

Tom Jones, who ran the start in the early years of Bloomsday, passed the gun to Crabb the day before Bloomsday. It only took a few hours for Crabb to realize that he should “really dress this up.”

So he went to the Spokane Civic Theater and asked for a tuxedo and a top hat. They obliged. After a few years of fancy fashion, Crabb shifted from the Abraham Lincoln look and started to dress for the weather. And while Crabb’s attire changed with the shape of the course, the starting gun still rests firmly in his palm.

“It might have been a lapse of judgment, but now they give me a microphone too,” Crabb said. “I’ve got some of my favorite phrases, like, ‘Nobody’s won yet; it can still be you.’ They all laugh. Then they get up to the start, and I say, ‘All right, the hard part’s over, you’ve only got 7 miles to go.’ Anything stupid I can think of to say.”

Crabb said he shoots the starting gun about 13 times every race. He used to borrow a gun from local high school track teams – being a counselor, football coach, principal and administrator for 42 years gave him that kind of access – but he switched to firing blanks from his own .357 Magnum about five years ago.

“It’s really fun to be involved in a Spokane event of that magnitude,” Crabb said. “I can’t deny that I like the attention. People pay attention to me when I step out in front and hold up the gun. And after the first two or three starts, it’s just a party. It’s not a race anymore.”

Numbers race outpaced by tech

As the director of data processing with the city of Spokane for 19 years, Rand Palmer knows a thing or two about numbers.

His proficiency with numbers allowed Palmer to become what he call s the Bloomsday registrar.

“I had to keep the computer system going, to keep the records of everybody that had registered for the race, so that we could get the timing with the right record, and get all that to the newspaper so it could be published on Monday morning after the race.”

Without any online processing capabilities or microchips to track time, people had to insert race times, numbers, names and more into computers by hand. In those days, many people mailed in their registration with a check attached, which made entering that information into the computer system an often grueling and time consuming process.

“We had volunteers that started late in March, (worked) for the whole month of April, putting in information, and people checking that the information that was put in was correct,” Palmer said.

Before becoming registrar, Palmer gave out numbers, worked late registration, took payments and did any odd job he could for the Bloomsday team starting in 1984. But when he retired from his full-time job, the woman in charge of passing out race bibs told him they needed help and that he was the ideal fit given his experience.

With registration now completely online and modern microchips making recording runners’ times a much simpler task in comparison, Palmer said Bloomsday doesn’t need his help in the technology department anymore. Regardless, this year the 80-year-old is planning to help set up the trade show, pass out number packets and assist in solutions to help anyone who has a problem the day of the race.

Everyone in this story has volunteered for at least 40 years. They all come from different backgrounds, have different beliefs and worked different jobs throughout their lives. But the one constant among all of them is their reason for staying involved.

Ask again and again and the reason is always the same : “It’s the people.”