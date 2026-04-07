Dear Annie: Being needed isn’t the same as being seen

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I am wondering if I am the only one who feels this way, though I suspect I am not. From the outside, my life looks full. I have family, friends, responsibilities and a calendar that rarely seems empty. Yet somehow, I often feel lonely right in the middle of it all.

I spend so much time taking care of other people, showing up, remembering birthdays, checking in and being the dependable one, but very rarely does anyone ask how I am really doing. If I disappeared for a week, I honestly wonder who would notice beyond needing something from me.

It is a strange kind of sadness to be surrounded by people and still feel unseen. I am not looking to be the center of attention, but I would like to feel that my presence matters for more than what I can do for everyone else.

Lately, I have found myself pulling back, not because I want to lose these relationships, but because it hurts to keep showing up and feeling invisible. How do you tell the people in your life that you feel overlooked without sounding needy or ungrateful? And how do you stop loneliness from settling in when your life looks anything but lonely on paper? – Invisible in Plain Sight

Dear Invisible: Plenty of people feel lonely in a crowded room. Being needed is not the same as being known. If you want people to stop treating you like the dependable furniture, you may have to speak up and step back.

Try telling the truth without the violin music: “I miss feeling connected to you.” The people who care will make more of an effort. The ones who only notice what you do for them may grumble, but that is useful information, too.

Real friendship is not built on convenience. It is built on care, curiosity and showing up both ways. Stop giving too much where there is no return. You are a person, not a service.

Dear Annie: My husband is a good man, but lately I feel more like his house manager than his wife. I remind him about birthdays, bills, family plans and even where he left his keys. If I do not handle it, it does not happen.

I love him, but I am exhausted by carrying the invisible load. When I bring it up, he says I am “better at that stuff.” I do not want another child. I want a partner. How do I say this without sounding angry? – Tired of Carrying It All

Dear Tired: Tell your husband plainly that you do not need more help; you need more partnership. “Easygoing” is only charming when it is not riding on someone else’s hard work. A marriage should feel shared, not supervised.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.