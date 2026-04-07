Delta’s the third major airline to announce a bag fee hike. How much you’ll pay

By Zach Wichter USA TODAY USA TODAY

Delta Air Lines has started charging many passengers more to check bags with a first checked bag starting at $45.

It’s the third major U.S. carrier in two weeks to announce higher bag fees as the war in Iran causes jet fuel prices to spike.

The changes will apply only to tickets purchased on or after Wednesday on domestic and select short-haul international routes, like flights to Canada and the Caribbean or parts of Latin America. Checked bag prices on long-haul international routes will not change.

“These updates are part of Delta’s ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics,” a Delta spokesperson told USA Today in a statement.

What are the new Delta bag fees?

According to Delta, these are the new fees on applicable flights:

$45 for a first checked bag (an increase of $10 from the previous fee).

$55 for a second bag (an increase of $10 from the previous fee).

$200 for a third bag (an increase of $50 from the previous fee).

Premium cabin customers, elite frequent flyers and co-branded credit card holders will maintain their free checked bag benefits.

There are no changes to bag fees on long-haul international flights, which typically allow a free first checked bag for all passengers except those with basic economy tickets.

Delta’s announcement comes after United Airlines and JetBlue made similar changes earlier this spring. United will charge $50 for a first checked bag, or $45 for passengers who prepay. JetBlue will charge $39 for a first checked bags during off-peak travel times, or $49 during peak times like much of the summer or around major holidays.