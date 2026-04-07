Dr. Francisco R. Velázquez: Public health workers touch all areas of community life

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Dr. Francisco R. Velázquez

By Dr. Francisco R. Velázquez

This week is National Public Health Week, during which we once again celebrate the many accomplishments and contributions of public health professionals around the country. This year’s theme is “Ready. Set. Action!” So, I’d like to take a look at what those actions are and how they have evolved, becoming a part of your daily life to keep you safe and healthy.

Although many of the basic disease prevention efforts usually associated with public health can be traced several millennia, the more recognizable interventions can be traced back to the 1880s and 1900s. For many people the term public health evokes visions of communicable disease transmission prevention and response. And although that is a key component of the overall safety network that public health is, it does not represent the totality of the picture.

In 1920, Charles-Edward Amory Winslow, American bacteriologist and public health expert, defined public health as “the science and art of preventing disease, prolonging life, and promoting health through the organized efforts and informed choices of society, organizations, public and private communities, and individuals.”

More recent definitions focus on the more holistic impact of public health by simply stating, “Public health promotes and protects the health of all people and their communities.” According to the World Health Organization, health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. From that vantage point, public health professionals are the guardians of the community’s health.

For example, early public health efforts focused on sanitation as cities grew in the 1800s. Later, efforts were aimed at tobacco and smoking, traffic safety and seat belt laws, and initiatives to eliminate lead in everything from gasoline to toys. Maternal health, child health and safety, mental health and emergency preparedness are just a few of the other areas of endeavor for the modern public health system.

If you enjoy our great restaurant and food scene in Spokane as much as I do, we can thank the members of our food safety team who work alongside our partners in the restaurant, temporary food establishment and regional food industries to ensure safe food handling, preparation and storage practices.

If you take your kids, or in my case grandkids, to the park, you will benefit from the oversight of our teams focused on child safety in playgrounds or pools and many other entertainment areas. We collaborate with many institutions, organizations and agencies around the region to deliver on our promise to safeguard the health and wellness of the community.

Every day, I see examples of these partnerships at work. From joining with the Department of Ecology, the Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure clean water, to the long-standing and comprehensive partnerships with our K-12 and higher educational institutions to protect youth and young adults, to working arm-in-arm with health care partners to address potential communicable disease threats, and in their case to then intervene and treat if necessary. Each is an example of how public health is everywhere and we each play a part in ensuring a healthy and thriving community for everyone.

I could mention dozens of partnerships and collaborations that amplify and enhance the impact of public health in the region, but I would exceed my word limit and don’t want to leave any of our partners out. Needless to say, we are grateful for your collaboration and support and look forward to working in more ways to support our community.

When I joined this organization, I did not have a full understanding of the depth and breadth of impact of the countless contributions the team at SRHD makes to this community every single day. Five years later, I am still amazed when I hear about a new endeavor, collaboration, program or service that the team is pursuing to enhance the value of what we do every day in public health.

To all my colleagues at SRHD and to public health workers around the country, thank you for all you do to be Ready, to be Set and to take Acton every single day without hesitation. We as a community are grateful for your efforts.

Happy National Public Health Week, 2026.

Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP, is the health officer for the Spokane Regional Health District.