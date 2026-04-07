Letters for Tuesday, April 7

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Simple solution to bathroom laws

All of this fuss about who can use what bathroom has me puzzled. If women are worried about men in their bathroom and men are worried about women in their bathroom, why not do what I’ve recently seen in several establishments. There are rooms with lockable doors labeled “restroom” with the man, woman, and wheelchair designations noted. The restrooms that I have used have all had diaper changing stations too, so family friendly.

If this method were employed everywhere there would be no need for the bathroom police or more laws.

Karen Buck

Millwood

Why sister cities matter now more than ever

At a time when global tensions often dominate the headlines, the Sister Cities Association of Spokane offers something different: connection.

For decades, SCAS has built relationships with communities around the world through cultural exchange, education, and citizen-to-citizen diplomacy. These partnerships create real opportunities for learning and collaboration.

Spokane currently has five Sister Cities and one Friendship City, with additional partnerships in development. Now, we’re inviting others to be part of this work.

SCAS is recruiting new members to serve on its board of directors, including at-large, youth and secretary positions. These volunteer roles are ideal for individuals who value cultural exchange and community leadership. If you’re looking for a meaningful way to engage locally while making a global impact, we encourage you to apply. Also, you might like to know that Spokane-Cagli Sister City has a High School Exchange Program to Italy each summer for 10 high schoolers to build citizen to citizen diplomacy and are currently accepting applications with partial scholarships available.

John Caputo

Spokane

Anti-Baumgartner ‘pile-on’ getting old

I’ve noticed the recent “pile-on” against Congressman Baumgartner, and it is getting old. It’s starting to feel less like a public forum and more like a scripted political campaign.

If you only read those letters, you’d never know that Congressman Baumgartner just brought home $181 million for rural hospitals and $55 million for WSU. While others are busy writing complaints, he’s in D.C. fighting for the Farm Bill and local families. He covers all 12 counties in this district, listening to people instead of just shouting at them.

Anger isn’t a policy, and outrage isn’t a solution. The silent majority sees the work he’s doing, and the results will speak for themselves on Election Day.

Bill Vaughn

Spokane

The state doesn’t pick our sheriff

Whether you agree with Sheriff John Nowels or not is irrelevant to the crisis we face today. Last week, Gov. Ferguson signed SB 5974, giving an appointed commission in Olympia the power to effectively “fire” our elected sheriff. This is a state takeover of local elections.

As an independent auditor, I have been a vocal critic of the sheriff’s use of Flock surveillance. I believe in strict oversight – if a deputy misuses state tools to stalk or harass citizens, they should be charged to the fullest extent of the law. Who watches the watchers? We do.

But the solution to misconduct isn’t to let bureaucrats in Olympia cancel our votes. We the people of Spokane County elected our law enforcement leadership. If the state can decertify and remove an official we put in office, then our ballots are meaningless.

I support the sheriff’s lawsuit against the state because I support the Constitution. It’s time for Washington to remember that the government works for the people, not the other way around. Accountability belongs at the ballot box, not in a committee room in Olympia.

Johnny Pitts

Spokane Valley.