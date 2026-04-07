Michael Jackson’s estate reportedly paid millions to scrub sex-scandal scenes, report says

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” was supposed to begin and end with the pop music superstar struggling to confront the child sex abuse allegations that define the dark side of his legacy.

But the King of Pop’s estate used its influence to make the film a celebration of Jackson’s show business success, according to Variety.

Jackson died from acute propofol intoxication in 2009 having been accused of improper relationships with three boys. The “Beat It” singer was never convicted on criminal charges, but he reportedly spent millions of dollars settling civil cases with his accusers.

“Michael” opens April 24 and focuses on Jackson’s “Bad” tour that concluded in 1989. - will reportedly be spared details about that part of Jackson’s life in favor of more flattering highlights including the movie’s ending, which is said to focus on Jackson’s successful “Bad” tour that concluded in 1989. The script originally called for the film’s third act to focus on Jackson’s fall from grace, according to Variety.

At least one expensive script change was made necessary when an attorney for Jackson’s estate noticed the singer’s 1994 settlement with accuser Jordan Chandler prohibited the plaintiff from being mentioned in any films about the singer. Moviegoers reportedly won’t see investigators coming to search Jackson’s Neverland property. The Jackson estate is involved in producing the film.

Re-shooting scenes to work around that issue called for 22 days of additional photography, which is said to have added as much as $15 million to the film’s production budget. “Michael” was supposed to come in at $155 million.

The Jackson estate reportedly paid for that setback, which helped buy an equity stake in the film.

While “many” moments in the 13-time Grammy Award winner’s life were left on the cutting room floor, Variety said the movie will include a scene in which Jackson buys toys for hospitalized children.

Producers are reportedly optimistic “Michael” will gross $700 million. Variety said the success of the Broadway musical “MJ” emboldened Jackson’s estate to believing a flattering film about the singer could appeal to audiences. Jackson denied accusation of wrongdoing until his death.

The film stars the subject’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as his controversial uncle.