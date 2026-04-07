Robert Calaz knocks in two, Spokane Indians spoil debut of Hillsboro’s new ballpark | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Oregon – Robert Calaz went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Hillsboro Hops 7-3 in the inaugural game at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark on Tuesday.

Indians starter Everett Catlett went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts. He threw 65 pitches, 46 for strikes.

Hillsboro’s Slade Caldwell bounced a single up the middle in the bottom of the first inning for the first hit in the Hops’ new ballpark, but Catlett stranded the runner at third.

Spokane (3-1) took the lead in the second when Kevin Fitzer doubled and came in on a single by Tommy Hopfe for the first run in the stadium.

The Indians put two on with no outs in the fifth on a pair of walks issued by reliever Sam Knowlton. With runners at second and third Calaz grounded to third and Tevin Tucker beat the throw and avoided the tag to make it 2-0.

The Hops (0-4) got on the board in the bottom half. Trent Youngblood singled to lead off the inning and scored from first on a double into the left field corner by Yerald Nin. Nin scored later in the inning on a groundout to tie it 2-2.

In the sixth, Fitzer was hit by a pitch and went to second on a bunt single by Hopfe. With two down, Tucker’s liner to short was knocked down by Wallace Clark, but but fumbled the pickup and two runs scored on the play.

Hobson led off the seventh with a walk, then stole second and third. With two down, Hobson scampered home on a wild pitch to make it 5-2. The Indians added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth on an RBI single by Max Belyeu and RBI double from Calaz.

The six-game series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.