Rory McIlroy’s bougie Champions Dinner is the Masters moment he’s been waiting for

By Brody Miller The Athletic

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy pulled up to dinner last year, reminded of the invitation he didn’t have.

It was Tuesday of Masters week, and he and Justin Rose were invited for dinner at Augusta National with a few members. But not the dinner. He hadn’t earned that privilege. McIlroy drove up Magnolia Lane and reached the circle in front of the clubhouse with a decision to make. Which way should he park? Should he go way out of the way to the usual parking lot? Valet? He certainly couldn’t go to the champions lot.

Then, he looked up.

The greatest living icons of men’s golf stood on the balcony overlooking the property, drinking cocktails. The Champions Dinner McIlroy spent half his 35 years coveting a spot at was taunting him in the face.

“I’m like, I don’t want to valet, get out, they’re going to see me and it’s going to be weird,” he recalled with a laugh.

Every Tuesday for the 16 years he’d been coming to Augusta, McIlroy had to watch his friends and contemporaries go off to their exclusive dinner, toasting fancy wines and sharing stories about their collective greatness as Masters champions. Fortunately, his most awkward torment turned out to be his last. Tuesday night, McIlroy gets to wear his green jacket and join the club.

McIlroy is one of the bigger golf nerds and greatest admirers of golf history and tradition among the current pro lot. He’s somebody who claims to be able to name every single Masters winner and has proven he can name each of the last 36 winners in order. The pain was not simply because he was the best golfer without a green jacket. Nobody understood the meaning and wanted it more than him.

He’s joked before that it would have been presumptuous of him ever to script a Champions Dinner menu before he won the Masters, but of course, he thought about what might be on it if the day came.

His menu is bougie as one would expect from a cultured European worth nine figures, featuring items like yellowfin tuna carpaccio with foie gras and wagyu filet mignon. He’s often asked why he didn’t put more Irish flair into the choices, to which he quips: “Because I want to enjoy the dinner as well.”

But in reality, it’s the speech he’s put far more time and thought into. He’ll sit between Ben Crenshaw and club chairman Fred Ridley. He’ll stand overlooking all-time greats like Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player. And this collection of golfing icons — who’ve hoped and pleaded for McIlroy to join their club for a decade — will listen as the often-emotional five-time major winner tries to put the weight of his feelings into words.

“Talking in front of that group, I want to say the right things and make sure I get my feelings across of how grateful I am to be a part of that group,” he said.

He’ll also notice the absence of two modern luminaries. Neither Tiger Woods nor Phil Mickelson will be in attendance this year, Woods seeking inpatient treatment after his DUI arrest, and Mickelson taking time away due to a family matter. McIlroy said he plans to acknowledge both during his comments.

It’s been such a foreign week for McIlroy, a player who often spends these weeks asking questions about all the things he hasn’t done and the inability to get over the hump. Suddenly, he’s talking about all the good things, reminiscing on his greatest shots and favorite memories from 2025.

He arrived Saturday to swing by the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. He played the course on Sunday with his father, Gerry. And now, he gets to go to dinner. The one he’s always wanted.

“I think for the past 17 years I just could not wait for the tournament to start,” McIlroy said, “and this year I wouldn’t care if the tournament never started.”