Spokane Velocity rally in a 3-1 triumph over AV Alta

From Staff Reports

The Spokane Velocity rallied after surrendering an early goal and achieved their first League One victory since March 21, 3-1, at ONE Spokane Stadium on Tuesday.

After Lucky Opara missed on the game’s first attempt four minutes into the match, Alta midfielder Osvaldo Lay opened the scoring in the seventh minute, and the Velocity quickly found themselves in a 1-0 deficit. The goal was assisted by Cesar Bahena.

The fast score didn’t phase Spokane as it dominated possession with 63% in the first period, finding the equalizer seconds before the halftime whistle.

In the 45th minute, Andrew Booth hit a right-footed shot from close range.

Spokane jumped in front in the 55th minute thanks to a Shavon John-Brown strike from the middle of the penalty area off an assist from Jack Denton.

The Velocity outshot Alta 16-13 and pressured Antelope Valley’s defensive unit with 26 touches in its box forcing Alta to clear the ball away 23 times. Spokane’s back line notched 13 clearances.

In 90+3’, a fast break ended with a Nil Vinyals goal off an assist from Neco Brett.

Spokane outshot Antelope Valley 17-13. Keeper Carlos Merancio had three saves.