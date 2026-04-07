Tri-Cities paraeducator accused of using AI to create child porn

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

A Tri-Cities paraeducator is accused of using artificial intelligence to manufacture child porn from photos he found posted on social media.

Google alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through a CyberTip program about someone had uploaded images of a girl engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Richland police were then alerted when the tip was linked to the Tri-Cities.

Investigators say Kevin R. Johnson, 54, searched for images of a 12-year-old girl on several social media platforms. He then allegedly used artificial intelligence software to make pornographic images of the girl, according to a Richland police news release.

The girl is a real person, but doesn’t live in Washington state, said the release.

Johnson was arrested at Cottonwood Elementary School on Monday. He has been a paraeducator there since August 2025, and previously worked in the Pasco district.

A state database on public school employees shows Johnson worked as an aid for the Kennewick district at Chinook Middle School during the 2023-24 school year, then as a substitute teacher for the Pasco district during the 2024-25 year.

The Kennewick School District has placed Johnson on paid administrative leave.

Johnson was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of dealing and possessing child pornography.

Police also searched his home, but it wasn’t clear on Monday if anything was seized.

Police worked with the two school districts as part of the investigation. Richland also had help from Kennewick and Pasco police, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

“This case underscores the serious and evolving threat poised by the misuse of artificial intelligence to exploit children,” Richland police said in the release. “The Richland Police Department remains committed to aggressively investigating crimes against children and working with regional and national partners to hold offenders accountable.”