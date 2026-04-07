Tristan Pounder strikes out 12 for Mt. Spokane baseball; Gonzaga Prep’s Dylan Croall shuts down Ferris | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 5, Shadle Park 1: Tristan Pounder struck out 12 over 62/3 innings and the Wildcats (7-4) handled the visiting Highlanders (3-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Joseph Famolaro went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Matthew Pugh hit a solo home run in the fifth for Shadle Park.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Ferris 2: Dylan Croall struck out 10 in a complete game, and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and the Bullpups (8-3) topped the visiting Saxons (5-5) in GSL 4A/3A game.

Anthony Karis and Jacob Wilson both knocked in a pair for G-Prep. Colton Smith had a two-run double for Ferris.

Monroe 8, Mead 0: AJ Welch went 4-for-4 with two runs, two doubles and two RBIs and the Bearcats (4-3) blanked the visiting Panthers (4-7) in a nonleague game.

Caleb Campbell struck out six over six innings and allowed just one hit and two walks for the win.

Boys soccer

Cheney 4, Medical Lake 0: Arthur Huacuz and Logan Walker scored first-half goals and the Blackhawks (2-6) blanked the Cardinals (3-4-1) in a nonleague game.

Andrew Blieck and Haydn Pawlowski added second-half markers for Cheney.