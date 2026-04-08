A Grip on Sports: There are some old favorites of spring still hanging around but there are new aspects in the sports world as well

A GRIP ON SPORTS • As I set on the back deck yesterday afternoon, enjoying the sunshine and blooms, I contemplated our favorite parts of springtime. And thought I should share them on a fine Wednesday morning.

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• Saturday Night Live did a skit about a guy and his girlfriend, the latter of whom was always cold. Thought about that duo yesterday as Kim went inside to get a coat as her partner sat in shorts and a T-shirt. Just saying.

Dealing with differences are a key part of any successful team.

Remember that as the weeks roll on and college basketball teams try to build a winner for next season. In an age of free agency, following the Michigan model – this year’s champs started five transfers – isn’t for everyone. It takes a deft hand and a skill set not every coaching staff exhibits.

And with some 1,600 men’s players entering the transfer portal the first day it opened, not everyone in the portal is there for a bigger paycheck. Most, sure. All? Nope. They might be there by choice, looking for a school that’s a better fit not just on the basketball court but everything else college has to offer. Or they might be there out of no choice of their own. They found out at some point recently they didn’t fit in anymore.

They were fired.

No one, except maybe family or close friends or agents or mentors, know for sure.

• The players are moving into the portal. They will continue to do so for the next few days. The ones who entered knowing where they wanted to go and knowing what the offer would be – yes, that’s not supposed to be possible but, c’mon, this is college athletics, a place where if you ain’t pushing the boundaries, the boundaries are pushing you on your butt – will be signing soon.

After a few dominoes fall, the rest of the spots will begin to become clearer. Be patient. Enough names will emerge for your alma mater or your favorite school the offseason will hold some sort of promise.

• But what happens when that promise doesn’t come to pass? Asking for a friend. Who roots for the Mariners. And has Dan Wilson in their sights.

Has for a long time. Blames him for the M’s coming up short last season. Feels Wilson’s personality is OK, but lacks the gravitas the group needs. Thinks his game management reflects a certain lack of experience and feel. Concedes last season’s 90 wins, American League West title and run to within a few outs of the World Series were great. But suspects they could have been even better under a better manager.

And wonders how long Jerry Dipoto will give Wilson before he tries to lure Joe Maddon – or someone of his ilk – from his Pennsylvania retirement home and stick him in the dugout.

Will Wilson turn the U.S.S. Mariner around? Will the number of one-run losses continue to grow? Or is this season’s 1-5 start in one-run games just a revision to the mean after last year’s 31-22 record?

Last night’s loss in Texas was symptomatic in some regards. The Mariners received an outstanding pitching performance from George Kirby. Their defense let him down just enough for the Rangers to lead 3-2 in the ninth. When Seattle did enough to rally to tie or win but were undone by Luke Raley’s inability to, ahem, touch first base on a sure double. The misstep snowballed over the next few at-bats which should have resulted in Raley scoring. He never did.

Is that on the manager? Some percentage, sure. Each faux pas pulls a thread. Pull enough and the person in charge’s shortcoming are revealed to all. And a change has to be made.

• Washington State has a new boss. Same, actually, as the old boss, who was, well, him. Jon Haarlow has been the interim athletic director since president Betsy Cantwell shoved Anne McCoy out the door in November. Now the interim disappears. He’s the leader of the department.

People whose opinions I trust believe in him. Feel he’s the right person at the right time. Think Haarlow is the school’s best chance of getting the estimated 246,000 alumni who don’t contribute to athletics (4,000 do) to open their wallets. And is the right person to make key decisions concerning the Cougars’ all-too-often coaching vacancies.

For their sake I hope they’re right.

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WSU: Haarlow’s ascension from interim to, well, whatever is not interim considering his predecessor was fired, became official Tuesday. He’ll be formally introduced on April 20. (As an aside, why? Everyone knows him. Save the couple hours or so and let him use the time to continue trying to wrestle money from recalcitrant alums. Heck, pick out one with deep pockets, tell them the media affair was canceled because a visit with you was more important and maybe cash in.) Greg Woods has more in this story. … John Canzano, who broke the news yesterday, has a column on the hire. … With Bohler under (somewhat) new management, let’s get back to the on-field stuff, shall we? Greg’s football story for the day covers the tight ends and spring practice No. 6. … The Cougar baseball team held off seventh-ranked Oregon State to earn a win in Pullman last night. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, this is the Golden Age of the Big Ten, what with a football title and ones in men’s and women’s basketball. In a Mercury News column, Jon Wilner wonders how long the Age will last. … Michigan’s Dusty May had a plan for the season. It worked out as well as he could have imagined. … A Washington men’s player is entering the NBA draft process. … There is a housecleaning going on in Corvallis, though one key player is sticking around. … Colorado seems to be doing much of the same. … UCLA lost a transfer last season that just happened to help Michigan win a national title. Another key player is leaving this year. … Arizona finished third in the final poll. … How is Fresno State doing in the transfer sweepstakes? … San Diego State needs to entice quite a few to the Mesa. … The UCLA women, who were senior dominated, need to restock their roster. … Colorado State is losing its top player.

• In football news, Washington held its fourth spring practice yesterday. And had a win on the recruiting front. … Oregon’s Dante Moore is going all-in talking about mental health. … New standards are being set at Oregon State. New policies too, as the Beavers will wait to pick a starting quarterback. … Oregon is in the midst of spring workouts as well. … As Colorado practices, the numbers behind one of its quarterbacks DUI arrest were released. … The number pertaining to quarterbacks at Utah that matters is two. Or the money ones. … Cal has a deep transfer class and the Bears’ spring practices are about getting it up to speed. … Boise State has a kicker with soccer roots. Who doesn’t these days? … The Arizona kicking has been good. … San Diego State has a receiver with quarterback roots. … Could Colorado State and Colorado hold joint practices in the spring? NCAA rules would need to change.

Gonzaga: The final Associated Press poll of the season was released Tuesday and the Zags were part of it. Again. As Theo Lawson tells us, they finished 18th in the poll and 10th in the NCAA’s NET rankings. We checked and they were also 15th in the final Ken Pomeroy rankings and 12th in Evan Miyakawa’s. In other words, the analytics show they might even have been underrated as the season ends. … How about next season? Well, first of Mark Few has to rebuild the roster. Ismaila Diagne became the fifth player to head to the portal. Of course that isn’t unusual, even in the Pac-12. But before that happens, Theo ran down all of the early rankings. Even more than we found and linked yesterday. Turns out, once again, opinion about the men’s team vary from person-to-person.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, another Montana guard is leaving the men’s team. … Recruiting never stops for Montana State football. … Neither do ticket sales for Northern Colorado.

Preps: Dave Nichols put together this roundup of Tuesday’s action.

Indians: Dave also has coverage of Spokane’s 7-3 win in Hillsboro. The Indians spoiled the Hops’ opener at their new stadium.

Velocity: It was a pretty perfect evening in Spokane on Tuesday. And it was even better for the Velocity, which earned a 3-1 League One victory over AV Alta at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Sounders: The Stefan Frei story we linked recently when it ran in the Times? It is on the S-R site today for you to read. … Seattle is headed to Mexico for the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Mariners: We mentioned the M’s loss above. And the odd ninth inning, which Ryan Divish delves into detail about in his game story. … Not all prospects pan out. … Online trolls are a waste of time. … Searching for each Mariner game on TV is going to lead to fatigue. Some are already tired of it. … Most baseball fights are nothing burgers. But last night’s in Anaheim was different. Pretty ugly. And Braves’ catcher Jonah Heim’s performance as his pitcher’s protector left a lot to be desired.

Kraken: Yes, the playoffs will have to wait until next season. Another game Tuesday, another loss.

Seahawks: Could Seattle be more than a one-hit wonder this time? Could the Hawks actually enter dynasty territory? … To do that, they need a decent draft again.

Storm: Seattle announced who it designated as its protected player.

Golf: Yes, it is Masters week. But a different sort of Masters week. Your television plans have to include streaming if you want to watch every shot. A couple hours each day will be on Amazon’s Prime. … The Champions Dinner was last night. Rory McIlroy was the host. It was high-end – an apocryphal story has Tiger Woods, Southern California born, having In-N-Out cater in 1998 – and not at all Irish, which led the McIlroy making a joke about his native country’s food. … Speaking of Tiger, not having him or Phil Mickleson in this year’s event seems like an end of a long era.

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• What seemed to be an easy morning turned out to be harder than I thought. Basically, I bit off more than I could chew with these old teeth. Though I don’t think I choked. Until later …