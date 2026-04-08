Bryson DeChambeau looks to add new chapter in rivalry with Rory McIlroy at Masters

By Brad Townsend Tribune News Service

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Rory and Bryson. PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf. Rivalry? Grudge match?

In the past 12 months, much has been made of the fourth round of last year’s Masters, when Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau dueled it out as the final pairing while barely saying a word to one another.

“He was just being focused, I guess,” DeChambeau said with a shrug that day.

McIlroy shot 1-over 73 and won his first Masters, in his 17th attempt, by beating Justin Rose in a playoff.

DeChambeau shot 75 and tied for fifth.

McIlroy that day completed the career Grand Slam, becoming the sixth golfer to do so and the first since Tiger Woods completed his slam in 2000.

On Tuesday, during their respective pre-Masters news conferences, McIlroy wasn’t asked about DeChambeau – while the latter was asked multiple questions about McIlroy.

DeChambeau didn’t shy away from responding, reminding reporters that he rallied to beat McIlroy in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, with McIlroy missing par putts on three of his last four holes.

“It’s great if we can continue to have a rivalry,” DeChambeau said. “I don’t see any problem with that. If anything, it kind of helps create more buzz around the game of golf.

“Do I respect him as an individual? One-hundred percent. Do I want to beat him every time I see him? Absolutely. There’s no question about it.

“But I think that’s what’s so brilliant about the game of golf is that juxtaposition, having that sportsmanlike respect and then wanting to just absolutely beat the living you-know-what out of him.”

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy has been a staunch supporter of the PGA Tour, speaking out two years ago against LIV Golf, the tour on which DeChambeau plays – though McIlroy has greatly softened his stance since then.

That probably doesn’t mean he’s softened on the prospect of going toe-to-toe against DeChambeau in the final round of another major.

“It’s one of those things,” DeChambeau said Tuesday. “Like I got him at Pinehurst. He got me here. I hope there’s more of those to come because it’s great for the game.”

DeChambeau was asked whether he walked away from last year’s final round here at Augusta National thinking, “I know what I need to do now and I’d love another chance,” not just against McIlroy, but in winning the Masters.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said.

DeChambeau’s length off the tee and creative short game seemingly are suited for him to thrive at Augusta National, but his best finishes are ties for sixth in 2024 and fifth last year.

Before that, he’d missed his previous two Masters cuts, and his best finish had been a tie for 21st in his 2016 debut here as an amateur.

Last year, he trailed McIlroy by two shots entering the final round, but took the lead by birdying the second hole after McIlroy double-bogeyed No. 1.

McIlroy and DeChambeau traded two-shot swings on three of the first four holes – and a one-shot swing on the other.

McIlroy eventually settled down. DeChambeau did not.

“It was a great learning lesson,” he said. “Leading or being tied for the lead and having the lead, that last group final round, gave me a lot of perspective on it. Then losing it and having things not go my way as they finished out and Rory completed the Grand Slam.

“Like I said, last year he earned it, right? It was really cool to see in person.

“Secondarily, I think, as I reflect back on it, the one thing I can take from it is I can put myself in those positions. The more I put myself in those positions, the better opportunities I’m going to have to win. … You never know what this week may bring, but I certainly hope to give it my all and put myself back in that position because I want to feel it again.”