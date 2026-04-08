Community Cookbook: Now that Lent is over, time to revisit Mardi Gras

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Mardi Gras heralds the start of the Christian Lenten season with its 40 days of prayer and sacrifice culminating in Easter Sunday. Shouldn’t there be a kind of Mardi Gras-style celebration at the end of this long, austere process?

We can’t just dress the car up like a parade float and drive down Main Street, tossing beads and candy out the windows. That may work in a Mardi Gras parade or in Haight-Ashbury during the psychedelic ’60s, but it’s likely to draw unwelcome attention from the local authorities elsewhere. Why not safely celebrate at home instead, with a Mardi Gras-themed dinner? Today’s recipes can help with the dinner part.

Cassoulets, originating in France, are generally considered “throw-anything-in” stews. Quick Cajun Sausage Cassoulet is a “Cajunized” version of the French classic. It’s tempting to claim that this stew is nearly as easy to prepare as opening a can of Dinty Moore, but it’s not quite that easy. I can say with crystal clarity that it’s the easiest stew I’ve ever made. That’s because of the use of canned foods and smoked sausage. Serve it over steamed or instant rice, riced cauliflower, noodles or toast. Eat it as a stew if you like. It’s delicious, however it’s served.

Gumbo, arguably, shares the crown of Cajun cuisine with jambalaya. Skinny Gumbo owes its slim profile to the great Louisiana chef, Paul Prudhomme. We use roux, usually a mixture of flour and fat, to thicken and flavor dishes such as pot pies, stews, chowders, macaroni and cheese, gravies, and gumbo.

I learned how to toast flour on the stove and in the oven to produce a fat-free thickening/flavoring agent, called a dry roux, by watching Chef Prudhomme on PBS. The technique is great for those aspiring to eat healthier. Skinny Gumbo is a tribute to Chef Prudhomme and a nod to healthier eating.

Cajun-Flavored Rice has great flavor and texture, and it’s easy to prepare. That’s coming from someone who was limited mostly to cooking with instant rice for years. The only difficulty with cooking this dish is finding the right burner setting to avoid overcooking or undercooking the rice. With the right burner setting, preparing this delicious dish is a cinch.

Quick Cajun Sausage Cassoulet

A French cassoulet recipe published by Allrecipes inspired this dish. It occurred to me that a “Cajunized” version could be delicious. Initially, I added spinach for its nutrition and only later learned that it’s also a popular vegetable in Cajun cuisine. The cassoulet can be eaten as a stew or served over steamed rice.

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1½ cup coarsely chopped onion

⅛ teaspoon salt

¾ cup coarsely chopped celery

¾ cup coarsely chopped bell pepper

4 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced 1/16-inch thick

7-8 ounces ring sausage, sliced into ¼-inch thick half moons

1 (15-ounce) can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce) can Great Northern, cannellini, or white beans, rinsed and drained

1 (14½-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes

¾ cup chicken broth

2 large dried bay leaves

1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

¾ teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/16 teaspoon ground thyme

1/16 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups, stems removed, firmly packed spinach leaves

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or cilantro leaves

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

Heat the olive oil in a large deep skillet (a sauté pan is perfect) or small stockpot over high-medium heat. Add the onion and celery. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the bell pepper and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the sausage and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the remaining ingredients, except the last 3, and bring just to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover with a lid, and lightly boil for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the spinach and cook until the onion is tender and the spinach is wilted, stirring occasionally. Stir in the vinegar; taste and add seasonings, if needed. Discard the bay leaves and garnish with parsley or cilantro; serve hot.

Notes: Andouille and hot smoked sausage are good choices. For an extra special treat, add some cooked, medium-sized shrimp after the finished cassoulet has cooled some.

Yield: About 6 cups

Skinny Gumbo

Gumbo is a classic of Cajun cuisine. The word gumbo originates from an African Bantu language and means okra. Okra, a member of the pepper family, is a hallmark ingredient of gumbo, providing some of the thickening for the stew. Gumbo typically features a combination of meat and seafood and is traditionally served over steamed white rice. It boasts a uniquely Cajun flavor, and its spicy broth is delicious.

½ cup flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups coarsely chopped onion

2 cups coarsely chopped red bell pepper

1 cup, sliced ¼-inch thick, celery

8 ounces thawed frozen sliced okra

2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced 1/16-inch thick

4 cups water

2 (14½-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

2 dried bay leaves

¼ cup chicken bouillon powder

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground mustard

½-1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups thawed frozen corn

1 pound cooked seafood, chicken, beef, sausage, or ham

Hot cooked long-grain white rice

Heat a dry, clean medium skillet or large saucepan over high-medium heat. Add the flour, stirring constantly with a spatula. When the flour starts to darken, reduce the heat to low-medium. Continue to toast, stirring constantly, until the flour turns a medium to milk chocolate-brown (be careful not to burn it). Quickly remove the flour from the skillet or pan. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the next 5 ingredients (through garlic). Cook until the vegetables are just tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat. Add the flour and water to a medium stockpot and stir until the flour is in solution. Add the vegetables and remaining ingredients, except the corn, seafood, meat, and rice. Mix well and cover with a lid. Bring just to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Turn the heat off and add the remaining ingredients. Let sit for 10 minutes. Serve hot over rice.

Notes: A traditional roux involves cooking flour with a generous amount of fat, usually butter. Toasted flour makes an ultra-low-fat roux (dry roux) that can thicken soups, stews, and gravies. Lightly brown sliced sausage and ham on both sides before adding to the gumbo. Browning caramelizes some of the meat’s sugars, adding to its overall flavor.

Yield: About 4 quarts

Cajun-Flavored Rice

Typical of Cajun cuisine, this rice has bold flavor and a hint of heat. Cooked sausage, seasoned shrimp, or both will elevate the rice to another level.

1 cup uncooked long-grain rice

3½ teaspoons tomato-chicken bouillon powder

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon MSG (optional)

¼ teaspoon paprika

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 cup chopped onion

⅓ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

⅓ cup finely chopped celery

2 cups water

finely chopped parsley or cilantro leaves

Sliced almonds (optional)

Place the rice in a medium bowl. Cover with fresh water and gently wash by hand. Drain well, leaving the rice in the bowl. Repeat this wash-drain cycle until the water is mostly clear, usually 2 or 3 times. Combine the next 9 ingredients (through cayenne pepper) in a small bowl. Heat the cooking oil and butter or margarine in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the vegetables and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the rice and cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently to ensure that the rice grains are all coated with fat. Stir in the seasonings and water. Bring to a simmer without further stirring. Reduce the heat to low. Briefly stir once, cover with a tight-fitting lid, and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes before lifting the lid. Transfer to a serving bowl and stir in some parsley or cilantro, and sliced almonds, if preferred.

Yield: About 4 cups

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com.