Could a pair of former recruits be back in the mix for Gonzaga? | Transfer targets 1.0

Strike early or wait to see how things develop? Gonzaga has tried both approaches with the NCAA transfer portal, finding varying levels of success with each.

Two years ago, Pepperdine wing Michael Ajayi announced a commitment to Gonzaga on March 26, four days before the team’s Sweet 16 game against Purdue in Detroit.

Compare that to last year, when the Zags didn’t get their first transfer commitment until May 2, when former Arizona State guard Adam Miller announced he’d spend his final season in Spokane. Up to that point, all but three high-major programs had already added at least one transfer.

The portal officially opened on Monday, pushing back the process for every school in the country, although most have been preparing and conducting business behind the scenes for three to four weeks. Whether the Zags make their moves early or late, GU will be active this cycle with the ability to fill six scholarships next season.

Below is our first list of potential Gonzaga transfer targets, starting with a pair of players Mark Few’s staff has longstanding relationships with.

Isiah Harwell, G, 6-6, 220

Previous school: Houston

The scoop: The Zags had a chance to land a commitment from Harwell more than a year ago after the Pocatello, Idaho, native listed GU as one of his four finalists, along with Houston, California and Texas. Harwell made his decision in September of 2024, joining the Houston program that would end Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament run five months later. The former five-star recruit played in 32 games, but never became a consistent part of a backcourt rotation that included freshman standout Kingston Flemings and seniors Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan. With all three leaving the Cougars this offseason, there may have been an expanded role waiting for Harwell as a sophomore, but the shooting guard instead elected to the portal.

How he fits: Would Harwell accept a bench role at Gonzaga after playing just 13.8 minutes last season in the Big 12? The Zags expect to return point guard Mario Saint-Supery and wing Davis Fogle, potentially taking up two of the three starting backcourt spots. It’s too early to make proclamations, but incoming combo guard Jack Kayil might be the top candidate to grab the other spot, based off his experience and production playing professionally in Germany. A big, physical guard with solid defensive instincts, Harwell could still figure heavily into GU’s rotation, and the struggles he had last season may be partially related to the ACL injury he suffered during his junior year at Wasatch Academy.

Nik Khamenia, G/F, 6-8, 215

Previous school: Duke

The scoop: Another former Gonzaga target entered the portal on Wednesday and could get a second look from Few and his coaching staff. Before he committed to Duke, Khamenia took multiple visits to Spokane and named Gonzaga as one of five finalists, along with the Blue Devils, North Carolina, UCLA and Arizona. Khamenia’s freshman year at Duke went decidedly better than Harwell’s at Houston, as the Los Angeles native appeared in all 38 games for a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed averaging 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes. If Khamenia is eyeing a return to the West Coast, the Zags, Bruins and Wildcats could all be in play for the skilled wing. Pauley Pavilion sits just 8 miles from Khamenia’s old high school, Harvard-Westlake, and Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, a longtime GU assistant, coached him last summer on Team USA’s FIBA U-19 gold medal-winning World Cup team.

How he fits: A former top-20 recruit who played a key bench role for one of the top teams in the country, Khamenia should be a highly coveted player in the portal. The Zags could accommodate him in their starting lineup, but it would probably mean shifting to a smaller lineup with Braden Huff operating as a true center and utilizing Khamenia as a power forward. The 6-foot-8 freshman plays with a high motor, shoots relatively well from the 3-point line (34% in 2025-26) and has the ability to bring the ball up the floor as a point forward.

Legend Smiley, G, 6-5, 190

Previous school: San Francisco

The scoop: Gonzaga fans might recall being on pins and needles for much of the second half of a 68-66 home win over San Francisco in late January. Smiley was a big reason for that, drilling five 3-pointers and scoring a team-high 18 points in the Dons’ narrow loss to the eighth-ranked Zags at the Kennel. It happened to match the highest-scoring game of the season for Smiley, who also had 18 in USF’s season opener against UC Santa Cruz and in the season finale against Oregon State at the WCC Tournament. Smiley started in 14 of 33 games for the Dons, averaging 8.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 21.3 minutes.

How he fits: Smiley wasn’t a full-time starter for Chris Gerlufsen at USF and wasn’t one of the top four scorers for a team that generally disappointed in the WCC, going 8-10 against league opponents. So why is he on this list? Not because his name, no. Or at least, not only because of his name. Smiley grew up in Seattle and attended Garfield High School before moving on to Missouri’s Link Academy. It’s possible Smiley would consider returning to the Evergreen State to fill a bench role for a Gonzaga team that desperately needs outside shooting. The 6-5 guard made 42% of his looks from the 3-point line to lead the Dons in that category and finished his freshman season making 6 of 8 against Oregon State.

Massamba Diop, C/F, 7-1, 230

Previous school: Arizona State

The scoop: Could the Zags bring in an Arizona State transfer for the second straight year? Diop was an expected portal entry after the Sun Devils made a coaching change, replacing Bobby Hurley with longtime Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett. The skilled 7-footer was already on the NBA’s radar by the time Gonzaga visited Tempe for a nonconference game on Nov. 14. He was solid in a 77-65 loss to the Zags, scoring 11 points with four rebounds, and was often one of the few bright spots for an ASU team that finished 11th in the Big 12 with a 7-11 record. Diop didn’t make the Big 12’s loaded All-Freshman team but he ranked second in the league in blocked shots (2.1) while averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

How he fits: If the Zags wind up adding Diop, they’d be replacing one Senegalese 7-footer with another. Ironically, Diop also roomed with Ismaila Diagne when the two were teammates at Real Madrid a handful of years ago. The athletic, rangy ASU center could conceivably play next to Huff in GU’s starting frontcourt, giving the Zags a lob threat on the offensive end and a level of rim protection on defense they haven’t had since Chet Holmgren’s lone season in 2021-22. Diop makes 71.5% of his free throws and has shown the ability to step out and hit the occasional 3-pointer, though he wasn’t asked to do it much last season at ASU.