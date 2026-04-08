Ficher Hilderbrandt lifts Colville baseball over Deer Park; Pullman softball outlasts Colfax | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Colville 11, Deer Park 10: Ficher Hilderbrandt hit a two-run double in the top of the seventh and the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-3) defeated the Stags (5-5) in a nonleague game at Colville High School. Kyle Bradfield went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for Colville. Evan Brinlee went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for Deer Park.

Chelan 10, Deer Park 1: Rowan Macnamara went 3-for-4 with two runs and the Mountain Goats (7-2) defeated the visiting Stags (5-6) in a nonleague game at Colville High. Ezekiel Callaham had two hits, including an RBI single in the first inning, for Deer Park.

Monroe 4, West Valley 1: AJ Welch went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI and the visiting Bearcats (6-3) defeated the Eagles (9-2) in a nonleague game at Gonzaga University. Tyler Judd went 2-for-3 for West Valley.

Softball

Pullman 8, Colfax 4: Taylor Cromrie went 2-for-3 with a homer, double and three RBIs and the Greyhounds (5-1) beat the visiting Bulldogs (9-1) in a nonleague game. Riley Hennigar knocked in a pair for Colfax.