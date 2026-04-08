Hawaii braces for another deluge on the heels of record-breaking rain

By Ben Noll Washington post

Hawaii is bracing for more serious deluges and potential flash flooding, just weeks after record-breaking rain soaked the state.

Flood watches are in effect for the entire state through Friday afternoon local time for the region, still recovering from the last storms. Still-sodden grounds mean there’s a heightened risk for impact, with the possibility of landslides, road closures and property damage.

This storm’s worst downpours are forecast to hit the latter part of Thursday and Friday.

Damage from the March storms is expected to top $1 billion, said Gov. Josh Green, who recently launched a disaster case management program for impacted residents while the state waits to hear about federal help.

The distant effects of a developing triplet cyclone pattern in the West Pacific – which is contributing to the formation of a possible super El Niño – will be felt in Hawaii as an atmospheric river streams toward the state.

Rising atmospheric moisture flows near Hawaii during recent decades have frequently led to heavy rain that can cause flooding on its Big Island, according to an analysis by the Washington Post last year.

When and where the worst will hit

Locally heavy showers and thunderstorms will fall across the state, probably heaviest on the Big Island and Maui.

From Wednesday night into Thursday, areas of heavy rain may cause flooding in the northern islands of Kauai and Oahu.

The flood risk will peak statewide from Thursday night through Friday when very heavy rain and thunderstorms track from west to east, probably easing by Saturday morning.

Through early next week, rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are forecast across much of the state, with localized totals in excess of 6 inches, particularly across higher terrain.

“This comes at a time when many of our communities are still working to recover, and we understand how difficult that is,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

Unsettled conditions are forecast to continue across Hawaii into early next week.

What a Kona low is





This storm is also known as a Kona low. Kona lows typically affect Hawaii from November through March, as winds from the west or southwest draw moisture from the deep tropics toward the normally drier western parts of the state.

In Hawaii, winds usually blow from east to west, leading to wetter conditions in the east, with mountains sheltering western areas from rain – but a Kona low reverses that typical pattern.