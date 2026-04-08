Idaho Air National Guard heads to Middle East to support attacks on Iran

By Sally Krutzig Idaho Statesman

Idaho airmen are being sent to the Middle East to support military activity in Iran.

The 124th Fighter Wing of the Idaho Air National Guard has deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury, according to Lt. Col. Chris Borders, Idaho National Guard spokesperson.

Borders told the Idaho Statesman in an email that the airmen were deployed in late March and early April to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

The U.S. Central Command area of responsibility spans 4 million square miles and 21 countries across northeast Africa, the Middle East and parts of central and south Asia. More than 300 Idaho airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing were previously deployed to the area of responsibility in March 2025 for three months.

Operation Epic Fury involves the U.S. Central Command forces “striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that pose an imminent threat,” according to the Central Command website. President Donald Trump launched the operation on Feb. 28.

Borders declined to answer further questions about the Idaho deployment, saying he was not authorized to disclose additional information.

Flight tracking data showed six A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft flew from the Gowen Field Air National Guard base in Boise to Pease Air National Guard Base in Pease, New Hampshire, on March 27, then flew from New Hampshire to Lakenheath, England, on March 31, Air and Space Forces Magazine reported.