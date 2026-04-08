Yes, it’s early. But this Mariners’ start stinks | Commentary

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

The Washington Nationals were 19-31 50 games into the 2019 season. They won the World Series.

The Mariners were 13-2 15 games into the 2019 season. They went 68-94.

There is no team in MLB – not even the herculean Dodgers – who will completely avoid stretches of suck in a 162-game season. It’s the nature of one of the least predictable team sports, where the best clubs win 60% of the time and the worst 40.

With that throat clearing out of the way and a dab of context established – we can point to the obvious: This Mariners’ start stinks.

Thirteen games into this season, it appears Seattle (4-9) has regressed to its offensively anemic ways. Fresh off a three-game sweep in Texas, punctuated by the Rangers’ 3-0 win on Wednesday, the Mariners sit in last place in the American League West and at the bottom of MLB in batting average (. 184). No other squad is below .200.

The good news is that the pitching staff has been unsurprisingly excellent – posting a 2.62 ERA thus far, which is third in MLB. And though it’s virtually impossible to think the bats won’t warm up to a certain extent, it’s fair to wonder if the M’s offensive output last year was an outlier instead of a preview.

The story after this six-game road trip is the same as it was after the season-opening seven-game homestand. The Mariners’ pitchers notch 1-2-3 innings, while the Mariners’ 2-3-4 hitters flail.

Cal Raleigh is 7-for-49 (.143) with one home run. Julio Rodríguez is 7-for-49 with no home runs. Josh Naylor is 5-for-48 (.104) with zero dingers. These aren’t large enough sample sizes to warrant batting order changes yet, but they speak to uncomfortable realities that many Mariners fans might not want to face.

Examples? One is that Raleigh may never come close to matching last year’s 60-home-run season, which resulted in him finishing second in the AL MVP voting. I don’t think anybody would be disappointed if last year ends up being the best year of the catcher’s career. It was one of the better seasons in MLB history, after all. What might cause some to shudder, however, is if Raleigh’s 34 home-run season in 2024 goes down as his second best season. It was solid, but well short of the spectacular showing that made Cal one of the most recognizable faces in MLB. His performance thus far suggests the pre-2025 Raleigh is the one fans should brace for. I’ll happily be wrong about that.

Another harsh truth might be Rodríguez being forever destined to start slow. This is Year 5 for the three-time All-Star, and it just seems that fans have to deal with him being a wreck before becoming a wrecking ball. He’ll almost certainly come around to being an All-Star caliber player as the season goes along. He always has. But it has long seemed the difference between the center fielder getting top-five MVP votes and being an actual MVP contender is what he does in April and May. So far, it’s been more of the same.

Then there’s Naylor. Josh had one of the best stretches of his career after he was traded to the Mariners near the deadline last July. His WAR with the Mariners in the final two months of the season? 2.2. His best WAR in any previous complete season? 2.3.

In other words, Seattle got a version of Naylor no team had really seen before. Seemed like they had to sign him to a long-term deal after that. They did. But expecting something similar to his production last year might be wishful thinking.

T-Mobile Park is notorious for its stinginess toward hitters – particularly in the colder months. But the M’s had only one game in which they scored more than three runs this road trip – and averaged just 2.16 runs per contest. That’s not a T-Mobile problem. That’s just bad offense.

Even so, fangraphs.com is projecting Seattle to win more games than any other AL team but the Yankees. If the Mariners were a stock, I’d buy the dip.

But that dip in offense is as familiar as it is frightening. And being five games under .500 can quickly become 10 if certain shortcomings aren’t shored up.

I’ll maintain my position last week and say it’s still early. Just not so early where fans can’t worry yet.